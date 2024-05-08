‘I Love You’: Millie Bobby Brown Shares Sweet Tribute To Fiance Jake Bongiovi As He Turns 22

Millie Bobby Brown gave a heart-touching tribute to her longtime partner and fiance Jake Bongiovi. He turned a year older on May 7, Tuesday.

The article provides a brief glimpse into the couple's romantic relationship. It delves into when they came into the public eye and their recent happenings.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a heartfelt tribute to her fiance Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown considers her fiance's birthday as her favorite day since he turned 22 this May. She shared an Instagram post marking Jake Bongiovi's birthday celebration.

According to People, Millie's post depicts a picture of model Bongiovi walking towards Brown. Another photo showed the pair holding hands and showing off her engagement ring in a convertible.

"The day u were born is my favorite day," she wrote. "I love you." This shows how special Jake is to the actress Millie Bobby Brown. They celebrated their 3 years of being together as a happy couple.

Meanwhile, Jake Bongiovi is also an actor who will make his debut in the Todd Tucker directorial film Rockbottom starring alongside Tom Everett Scott, McKaley Miller, and Teala Dunn.

A brief glimpse into Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown’s relationship

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown's romance became public when rumors started swirling in June 2021. The couple was spotted strolling hand in hand in New York City. They got engaged in April 2023, and their love story is blossoming beautifully as they look forward to tying the knot soon.

Recently, the couple put their love on display when they attended the Netflix film Damsel premiere of Brown in New York City, alongside Bongiovi's parents and the actress' friends and family.

