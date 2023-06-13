Lizzo’s Weight Loss Journey: Diet & Workout Explained

Lizzo, the world-renowned singer has always thrilled her fans with fantastic pop songs. But, what stormed the internet recently is Lizzo’s weight loss journey. The pop singer has always been open about her body image and advocated being comfortable in her own skin and self-love. However, she decided to embark on a weight loss transformation followed by a 2022 controversy in which Lizzo was targeted by a comedian for her excessive body weight. Though the comedian attributed it to the stage performance spirit, it didn’t go well with the pop star, which ultimately led her to stun her audience with incredible fat loss results. Here, we bring you some excellent information on Lizzo’s diet and workout regimes for weight loss. Scroll down!

Who Is Lizzo?

Before we dig into details on how much Lizzo weighed before and after her body transformation, let’s first take a look at her personal information.

Real Name- Mellisa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known by her screen name - Lizzo.

Date of Birth- April 27, 1988

Age (in 2023)- 35 years

Place of Birth- Detroit, Michigan, US.

Occupation- Singer, rapper, songwriter, actress

Weight Before- 308 Pounds

Weight After-258 Pounds

Reduced Weight - 50 Pounds

Lizzo made her debut with the album Lizzobangers in 2013 and later rose to popularity with her music albums such as Big Grrrl Small World, Coconut Oil, and so on. In 2019, the singer and songwriter ventured into the field of acting and has been appreciated for her amazing acting skills in the crime-comedy drama film Hustlers.

Since the beginning of her career, Lizzo has earned many accolades to her credit. The latest one is the Grammy Award for Record of The Year (2023) for her song About Damn Time.

What Made Lizzo Gain Weight?

Lizzo always appeared on social media as an advocate for self-love and body image. The songwriter-singer reportedly overeats when she’s stressed, without keeping track of her calorie intake. Stress -eating is said to be the reason behind Lizzo’s weight gain.

How Did Lizzo Lose Weight?

Gaining a few extra pounds is super easy but shedding extra fat is a daunting task. While most nutrition experts recommend portion control and increasing your physical activity, losing extra weight needs much beyond that. It involves managing your midnight cravings and making certain lifestyle modifications as well.

Here is a list of Lizzo’s weight loss secrets to inspire you to lose a few extra pounds and get back in shape.

Lizzo’s Diet for Weight Loss

Although Lizzo isn’t a big fan of weight loss, she loves to maintain a super clean diet to help her stay healthy physically, mentally, and spiritually. She tries to keep everything on her plate super clean. She also loves being a vegan as it not only helps her burn calories but also makes her feel good.

Smoothie Detox Diet: The singer-actress revealed that she loves to include plant-based and high-protein foods in her diet every day. In 2020, Lizzo began her weight loss journey by following a 10-day smoothie detox diet.

When Lizzo switched to weight loss diets, she also had to completely quit salt and sugar. In addition, her personal nutritionist asked her to shun high-calorie foods such as pasta and pizzas to keep a count of her daily calorie intake. Also, she was advised to include more vegetables and fruits in her diet to reach optimal body weight fast.

Breakfast: For breakfast, Lizzo usually included filling smoothies made of fresh fruits and vegetables. Alongside, she included frozen fruits and leafy vegetables such as kale.

Lunch: The Big Grrl Small World star includes her favorite salads that contain a variety of fruits and fresh vegetables for lunch.

Dinner: The pop star’s dinner isn’t very elaborate and often includes truffle-chickpea mushroom balls and quinoa. Sometimes, she adds the leftover salads to make her dinner much more filling.

Snacks: While most dieters confess to indulging in their favorite snacks once a week or on cheat day, Lizzo was much more disciplined and munched on hummus to subside her midday hunger pangs.

Desserts: Like her weight loss diet, Lizzos dessert choices are healthy and packed with essential nutrients. The actress eats frozen strawberries, oat milk, and vanilla-flavored protein powders for desserts.

Beverages: Staying hydrated throughout the day detoxifies your body and may even lead to healthy weight loss ( 1 ). Ever since Lizzo started her weight loss regime, she ensured to keep herself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water daily. Recently, she discovered the vegan diet soda which she loves to guzzle once a day.

Lizzo’s Workout Routine for Weight Loss

Diet and workouts make two important components of anyone’s weight loss regime. The same is true for Lizzo. Here is all about her weight loss workout that helped her stay active and disciplined to reach her fitness goals.

Cardio Exercises: Lizzo confessed that she joined the gym as soon as she decided to make her weight loss journey public and never misses her workout sessions. She performs cardio exercises three times a week and weight training four times a week. Aerobic exercises such as walking on a motor-driven treadmill may help lose a few extra pounds over a period of time ( 2 ).

Skipping Rope: Rope skipping is an easy and fun exercise that is said to reduce overall body weight and waist circumference in young adults. In addition, rope skipping makes a wonderful cardio workout and may help regulate blood pressure and insulin levels ( 3 ). Lizzo continuously included skipping rope in her workout regime to help her bounce back into shape.

Riding Stationary Bike: Lizzo loves riding an indoor stationary bike as it helps to burn around 600 calories in an hour depending on the speed and intensity. Besides, indoor cycling jacks up your metabolism and helps you stay more active and energized throughout the day. Cycling may help reduce belly fat fast and tone up the muscles in your lower body. Also, cycling makes a cardio workout and may reduce the risk of cardiac maladies in overweight women ( 4 ).

Yoga And Meditation: Apart from indulging in exercises for physical health, Lizzo regularly practiced yoga and meditation for managing stress and achieving mental peace.

Did Lizzo Take Weight Loss Supplements?

Ever since Lizzo announced her fitness journey, there were speculations that the singer went under surgeries and took weight loss supplements — on which the star cleared that she did not undergo any weight loss surgery.

Lizzo’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before -

After-

Lizzo’s weight loss transformation is an inspiration for thousands of women across the globe who have suffered body shaming at some point in time. Losing over 50 pounds of body weight involved a lot of discipline, determination, and hard work. The singer-actor has really worked hard in the gym with utmost discipline and determination.

Lizzo’s before and after weight loss photos are available online on her official social media pages and fan club pages. She also states that being a public figure, you will be noticed massively when you make an announcement about weight loss. Also, body positivity exists because we live in a society where body shaming is a common norm. She hopes that no one becomes a victim of body shaming for carrying a few extra pounds.

Conclusion

Lizzo has always been a health advocate and believed in feeling comfortable in her body. However, she decided to embark on a weight loss journey after a comedian body-shamed her for being fat. Lizzo followed a strict vegan diet that completely removed sugar and salt — two main components of any meal. In the beginning, she shared her smoothie-detox diet with her fans on her social media handles and got huge critics for the same. Her breakfast generally includes smoothies with fresh fruits and vegetables while lunch and dinner include salads and quinoa.

In addition, Lizzo regularly hits the gym and performs cardio exercises three times a week and weight and strength training four times a week. Apart from that, the singer-actor loves practicing yoga and meditation every day to rule out stress and achieve peace of mind. If you too are overweight and looking for ways to bounce back in shape, these diet and workout secrets from Lizzo’s weight loss journey can help you reach your fitness goals fast.

Sources

