You Season 5 Teaser: First Look Hints At Joe Goldberg's End; Will He Reap The Consequences Of His Crime? SEE Here

Joe Goldberg, the psychopathic murderer who uses romance to sheath his dark side, is back with a new identity and a new target in the teaser trailer dropped by Netflix on January 16. The one-minute and fourteen-second clip starts with Goldberg (Penn Badgley) reciting his iconic dialogue — Hello, you.

“Here we are together again, back to where it began,” he says in the teaser while a montage of his interactions with his “loves” plays in the background, staring with Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and his latest victim, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

After overcoming the “complications” of his love life, Goldberg claims he has finally reached the place he was meant to be. “The one constant, the one thing that’s always been there for me, is you,” he says as the camera pans to the glass prison, where he keeps people who identify the truth behind his facade.

Season 5 is going to be the final and “killer” season of the thriller series. Over the last four seasons, fans have watched the titular character escape and start a new life after committing gruesome crimes. Hence, many of the viewers are awaiting poetic justice, but the series is known for its last-minute twists.

According to the official synopsis, this season is about “Joe Goldberg's return to New York City, where he tries to create a happy life with his new partner, Kate Galvin. However, his past and dark desires threaten his plans.”

Apart from starring as the lead, Badgley is also one of the many executive producers on the show. Michael Foley and Justin Lo will serve as the final season’s showrunners. In addition to the Gossip Girl alum, the cast members include Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews.

You season 5 will be released on Netflix on April 24, 2025.