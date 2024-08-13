‘You Were Our Best Friend’: Porsha Williams’ Cousin And Porsha Family Matters Costar Yolanda Favors Passes Away At 34

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

In recent news, Porsha Williams' cousin Yolanda “Londie” Favors passed away on August 7, 2024, at the age of 34. The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress shared the news of her cousin and Porsha's Family Matters co-star’s death in an Instagram post on the day of her passing.

As of now, the cause of death has not been announced. Williams began her caption with a quote from author E.A. Bucchianeri: “So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” She referred to Londie as her "best friend."

Fans would have celebrated her 35th birthday on August 21 had she been alive.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum also spoke about her cousin's legacy and the value she held in the family.

“The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come,” she wrote. She concluded that their family is “eternally grateful” for Londie.

Williams and Favors appeared in the single season of Porsha's Family Matters, which aired from 2021 to 2022. The series focused on Williams’ family and their responses to her personal drama.

According to Ghana Celebrities, Yolanda “Londie” Elisabeth Lacenia Favors was an American reality TV star and alum of Porsha’s Family Matters.

Born on August 21, 1989, she was a cousin of Porsha Williams, the former RHOA star on whom the spin-off was based. Londie was the daughter of a decorated Atlanta-area attorney, Yolanda Favors, who was a Georgetown-educated lawyer.

The news of Yolanda’s death shook many, including many fans of Porsha Williams who remembered seeing Londie on the Bravo show.

“So young! She was always ready to speak her truths on the show! I could tell she was a good person. Prayers for the family,” one social media user wrote.

