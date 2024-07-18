Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nick Sound the Alarm Over Summer's Behavior?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 18, suggest escalating tensions within the Newman family as Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) plays hardball with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) grows increasingly concerned about Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Victor's quick agreement to Adam's refusal to sling mud at Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) seems suspect. Adam might soon find out that Victor's apparent concession was a strategic move to gain his cooperation, leading to tough negotiations. Despite Adam’s intentions to avoid harming Jack's family, Victor's revenge plot could make that difficult.

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will receive disturbing updates about Victor's agenda, prompting her to warn him against targeting Jack. Nikki fears that Adam's return to Newman Media could spell disaster, given his past unethical behavior. Nikki, Nick, and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will express their concerns in a family discussion, but stopping Victor seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, Summer will side with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) in wanting to remove Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) from the picture. Though unsure of her strategy, Summer believes distancing Audra is necessary to protect Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell). This conviction intensifies when she learns Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) plans to take Harrison and Claire Grace (Hayley Erin) to Paris with Audra, provoking her anger.

Nick will raise the alarm over Summer’s behavior, fearing she might seek primary custody despite her tenuous biological connection to Harrison. Concerned about her actions and potential plans involving Audra, Nick worries Summer could jeopardize her position. Phyllis, however, will support Summer's efforts to safeguard Harrison.

As tensions rise, Y&R predictions indicate shocking developments in Summer and Kyle’s custody battle. Viewers can expect intense drama as the storyline unfolds, with Harrison potentially caught in the crossfire if peace remains elusive.

