Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis Crash Abby and Devon’s Wedding?

The Young and the Restless is gearing up for an unforgettable episode as Abby Newman-Abbott and Devon Hamilton-Winters prepare to tie the knot at the Newman ranch. While love and celebration take center stage, dark twists are set to bring chaos to the big day. As Y&R celebrates its 13,000th episode, fans can expect a mix of romance, reunions, and high-stakes suspense.

Victor and Nikki Newman are ready to host the wedding of Abby and Devon at their iconic ranch home. Abby’s family, including her father Victor and aunt Ashley Abbott, will be there to walk her down the aisle. The celebration also brings Devon’s family back to Genoa City, including his half-sister Ana Hamilton and his mother, Harmony.

As Devon and Abby exchange heartfelt vows with Dominic Newman-Abbott-Winters-Chancellor as ring bearer, Phyllis Summers finds herself in a life-threatening situation. Driving through town, Phyllis panics when her car malfunctions—possibly due to sabotage. In a tense promo, Phyllis loses control, and her car spins off the road, leading to a crash that has Summer Newman bracing for bad news. Meanwhile, speculation points to Sharon Newman as the potential culprit behind the sabotage, setting the stage for a new wave of guilt and confrontation.

In an episode that blends joyful romance with sudden danger, Abby and Devon’s wedding will be a memorable chapter in Genoa City’s story. While they celebrate their love, the unsettling turn of events for Phyllis leaves fans guessing what consequences lie ahead. With Y&R’s milestone episode, viewers won’t want to miss a second of the unfolding drama and suspense.

