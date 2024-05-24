Young Sheldon's George Jr. Becomes A Father In Real Life; Gushes About His 1st Child Online

Montana Jordan from Young Sheldon recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jenna Weeks. Jordan played the role of Sheldon’s brother Georgie Cooper on the hit show.

The couple welcomed their daughter on 21 May and took to Instagram to break the news to their fans. Read more to see a picture of the star with his newborn daughter.

Montana Jordan welcomes daughter with girlfriend

Montana Jordan became a father at 21 along with his 21-year-old girlfriend. The star took to Instagram to share the news of his daughter’s birth with the world while revealing her name. “God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl,” Jordan wrote in the caption.

Montana revealed their daughter’s name to be Emma Rae Jordan. He concluded the sweet message while writing, “Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always.” The photo featured Montana smiling at the camera as he sat with his daughter in his arms. The newborn is seen with a massive baby pink bow on her beanie while she sleeps soundly in her father’s arms.

Jenna Weeks also took to Instagram to post adorable pictures of baby Emma. Emma was fast asleep in the pictures as she sported a jumpsuit with the initials EJR embroidered. The infant was also seen wearing a beanie with a matching bow in the snap.

Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks’ relationship

Montana and Jenna have been Instagram official since 2021. The content creator posted a picture with her actor boyfriend with the caption reading, “my whole 🤍.”

Jordan gushed over his girlfriend on Instagram on the occasion of Mother’s Day while calling her the “most beautiful momma in the world.” He added, “To the woman that not only made me a daddy but pushes me to do better each and everyday. I’m blessed beyond measure.” Jenna was spotted in public sporting her baby bump at the CMT Music Awards.

CBS sired the final episode of Young Sheldon on 16 May. The Big Bang Theory prequel had a successful run of 7 Seasons and was beloved by fans. Montana Jordan is set to reprise his role as Sheldon’s older brother in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are set to lead an original series focused on Georgie and Mandy’s lives. The series is being produced by Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Steve Molaro.

ALSO READ: ‘Where It Hurts’: Young Sheldon Stars Emily Osment And Montana Jordan Reveal Details About Series Finale