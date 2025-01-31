You're Cordially Invited Now on Prime Video: Cast Guide For the Resse Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Starrer

The new comedy You're Cordially Invited is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film follows two families who unknowingly double-book their weddings at the same small inn, resulting in chaotic and hilarious clashes.

Starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in their first major collaboration, the movie promises plenty of laughs. Here’s a guide to the star-studded cast in the film:

1. Will Ferrell (Jim)

Jim, played by Will Ferrell, is the father of Jenni. He has been raising his daughter alone after his wife’s passing. Known for his roles in Elf, Anchorman, and Old School, Ferrell brings his signature comedic style to the role. Recently, he appeared in Despicable Me 4 and The Boys.

2. Reese Witherspoon (Margot)

Margot, played by Reese Witherspoon, is a reality TV producer and the planner behind her little sister Neve’s wedding. Witherspoon, famous for Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies, has a reputation for bringing both humor and depth to her roles. Her recent works include The Morning Show and Your Place or Mine.

3. Meredith Hagner (Neve)

Neve is Margot’s younger sister and one of the two brides caught in this wedding mess. Played by Meredith Hagner, she’s best known for her role as Portia Davenport in Search Party and Liberty Ciccone in As the World Turns. Neve’s wedding becomes the focal point of the chaos at the inn.

4. Stony Blyden (Oliver)

Oliver, portrayed by Stony Blyden, is Jenni’s fiancé and an aspiring DJ. Blyden’s acting credits include roles in How I Met Your Father, Goosebumps, and Big Shot. His character’s love for DJing adds a fun and lighthearted touch to the film.

5. Geraldine Viswanathan (Jenni)

Jenni, played by Geraldine Viswanathan, is the daughter of Jim and one of the brides in the double-booked wedding. Viswanathan, known for her roles in Blockers and Miracle Workers, brings charm and humor to the role of Jenni.

6. Jimmy Tatro (Dixon)

Dixon, played by Jimmy Tatro, is Neve’s fiancé, who has a unique background as an exotic dancer and a former military medic. Tatro is recognized for his roles in Modern Family and American Vandal, and his character provides plenty of comedic moments.

7. Rory Scovel (Colton)

Colton, portrayed by Rory Scovel, is Neve and Margot’s brother. He’s known for calling his wife by the wrong name. Scovel has appeared in Physical, I Feel Pretty, and Babylon, and his character adds a quirky dynamic to the family.

8. Leanne Morgan (Gwyneth)

Gwyneth, played by Leanne Morgan, is Neve and Margot’s other sister. Known for her stand-up comedy, Morgan’s character is a source of much of the film’s humor, as she frequently complains about the wedding chaos.

9. Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Heather)

Heather, played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia is Jenni’s best friend and wedding planner. However, her mistake in double-booking the venue sets the stage for the entire conflict. Mejia is known for her work in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Abbott Elementary.

10. Jack McBrayer (Leslie)

Leslie, played by Jack McBrayer, takes over the management of the Palmetto Inn after his mother’s death. McBrayer is best known for his role on 30 Rock, and his character adds an additional layer of humor to the inn’s chaos.

11. Celia Weston (Flora)

Flora, portrayed by Celia Weston, is Margot and Neve’s mother, known for being judgmental. Weston has appeared in Modern Family and American Horror Story, and her role as Flora brings a dose of family tension to the film.

12. Fortune Feimster (Captain Barry)

Captain Barry, played by Fortune Feimster, is the overly enthusiastic boat driver who helps transport people to the island. Feimster is a well-known comedian, and her role adds an energetic and comedic touch to the film.

