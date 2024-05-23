Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung’s Family by Choice confirms premiere in 2024 second half; REPORT

Hwang In Yeop’s highly awaited K-drama Family by Choice alongside Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung has been on the radar of fans and K-drama lovers since its first confirmation.

Family by Choice, also known as A Prefabricated Family, is set to premiere in the second half of 2024. The drama has already made space on the radars of K-drama fans as they expect to see Hwang In Yeop back on screen.

Family by Choice will be led by popular actor Hwang In Yeop, The Golden Spoon’s Jung Chaeyeon, and Our Blues’ Bae Hyun Sung.

Hwang In Yeop will play the role of Kim San Ha, a charming boy whose looks can captivate anyone. Jung Chaeyeon will portray Yoon Joo Won, who her single father brought up in a loving environment. Bae Hyun Sung will be seen as Kang Hae Joon, a whole-hearted boy who spreads joy wherever he goes and cares dearly about his family.

These three individuals were brought up by Kim San Ha’s father, Kim Dae Wook, and Yoon Joo Won’s father, Yoon Jeong Jae, as siblings, regardless of the fact they don’t share the same blood. The three lived their teenage years like a close-knit family, but they parted ways for 10 years only to meet again later.

Family by Choice is based on the popular Chinese drama Go Ahead, which was highly received by audiences worldwide. This coming-of-age drama shows that families are formed by feelings and connections, not only by blood. It is a family we choose for ourselves rather than the ones we form by birth while also focusing on romance and friendships.

More about Hwang In Yeop

Hwang In Yeop is one of the most followed actors from South Korea. He gained major recognition for his main role in the hit series True Beauty alongside Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young. His acting in K-dramas Why Her, 18 Again, and The Sound of Magic has also captivated audiences.

