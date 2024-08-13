True Beauty’s Hwang In Yeop confirmed to make cameo in Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Young Dae’s webtoon based K-drama Dear X

Hwang In Yeop is set to make a special appearance in upcoming dark romance K-drama Dear X (working title)! Based on a popular webtoon, Dear X tells the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim Yoo Jung), a celebrated actress who rises to fame by exploiting others, only to face a dramatic downfall. Alongside exploring Baek Ah Jin’s dual nature, the drama also delves into the romance of Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), who chooses a hellish path to protect her.

In his special appearance, Hwang In Yeop will portray Heo In Kang, a top star and idol-turned-actor who enjoys immense success with each project. Beneath the glitz and glamour, however, lies a relentless drive and deep-seated insecurity. As he faces sudden burnout and contemplates giving up, Heo In Kang starts to transform after meeting Baek Ah Jin. Following his standout roles in True Beauty, The Sound of Magic, 18 Again, and Why Her?, viewers are eagerly anticipating Hwang In Yeop’s new role in Dear X.

Producing Director (PD) Lee Eung Bok, known for his work on Sweet Home, Mr. Sunshine, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and Descendants of the Sun, will be making his TVING drama debut with Dear X. It has recently been confirmed that Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, and Lee Yul Eum will be leading the cast.

Kim Yoo Jung will transform into Baek Ah Jin, a top actress in South Korea who conceals a ruthless side behind her glamorous exterior. She reaches the pinnacle of her career by overcoming her painful past, wearing a mask to navigate the challenges she faces.

Advertisement

Kim Young Dae will play Yoon Joon Seo, a man who views love as the path to salvation. Having been by Baek Ah Jin’s side throughout his life, Yoon Joon Seo is both her sanctuary and her greatest vulnerability. He has endured countless hardships for her, and now he is prepared to destroy everything he has protected for the sake of their love.

Hwang In Yeop is also preparing to star in the upcoming drama Family by Choice. This romantic series follows three people who, though not related by blood, consider themselves family after spending their teenage years together. They reunite after a decade apart. Hwang In Yeop will portray the charming Kim San Ha, who seems to have it all. After growing up alongside Yoon Joo Won (Jung Chaeyeon) and Kang Hae Joon (Bae Hyun Sung) as if they were siblings, Kim San Ha leaves them but returns ten years later.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Family By Choice celebrates shooting completion with festive wrap-up party; Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung spotted in PICS