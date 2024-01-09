HYBE demands removal of BTS-themed sculptures across South Korea over IP rights infringement; details

BTS, the global K-pop sensation, has found itself at the center of a contentious debate as their management company, HYBE, demands the removal of BTS-themed sculptures and murals across South Korea.

This move comes amid claims of intellectual property rights infringement, leading to the dismantling of celebrated 'pilgrimage sites' for BTS fans. The clash between artistic homage and intellectual property rights has sparked widespread controversy and prompted discussions among local authorities and fans alike.

HYBE issues notice to remove BTS-themed sculptures across South Korea

This move follows HYBE's issuance of official letters to various localities, citing violations of BTS' trademark and portrait rights associated with these installations. The conflict escalated when Samcheok City adhered to HYBE's directive, removing a popular BTS-related tourist spot and guide signs at Maengbang Beach. This decision stemmed from an official letter sent by HYBE on December 21, 2023, underscoring intellectual property rights violations. Despite attempts at negotiation, the removal of these attractions became inevitable.

These sculptures and murals, celebrated as 'pilgrimage sites' among BTS fans, have garnered fame as filming locations for the group's music videos. For instance, Maengbang Beach gained renown for being featured in BTS' hit song Butter. Similarly, other locales like the Red Lighthouse in Yeongdeok and murals in Busan's Gamcheon Culture Village and Daegu dedicated to BTS members have become tourist hotspots. However, HYBE's insistence on removal, citing the protection of their artists' intellectual property rights, has stirred debate.

Local authorities have expressed discontent, arguing that these installations serve the public interest by attracting fans seeking to visit BTS' music video sites. Yet, without HYBE's consent, there is a risk of intellectual property rights infringement. Despite the dissatisfaction, HYBE remains firm, emphasizing the need to safeguard artists' rights in the face of indiscriminate use by local authorities.

The dispute has triggered discussions among localities hosting BTS-related attractions, some expressing a desire for ongoing negotiations to manage these sites while respecting intellectual property rights. However, Korean netizens largely support HYBE's stance, questioning the installations' authorization and emphasizing the necessity for permission before creating such installations.

HYBE also warned The Camp app for capitalizing on BTS

HYBE also warned military community app, The Camp for using BTS members' names and images without authorization, citing intellectual property rights infringement. The dispute involves the app's use of BTS' IP in services like the Recommended Star Soldier, revealing insights into artists' military life. HYBE claims the creation of individual "official" communities violates their management rights over BTS' fan community. The Camp faced criticism for selling dolls and soldier name tags featuring BTS members' real names, seen as a breach of their IP and personal information protection laws.

Despite content removal and halting merchandise sales, The Camp's BTS community persists, defended by the app's management as fan-driven. HYBE contemplates legal action, arguing the startup's unauthorized use of BTS' IP threatens industry foundations. They raise concerns about leveraging BTS' fandom without proper authorization as a deceptive practice in the entertainment sphere. The Camp has yet to respond officially, intensifying the delicate balance between celebrity IP use and artists' rights, awaiting further developments in this ongoing dispute.

