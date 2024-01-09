BTS-themed sculptures to be dismantled from THIS South Korean city on HYBE's request; deets inside

BTS-themed structures, including a prominent sculpture, at the Maengbang beach are slated for removal in South Korea's coastal city of Samcheok amid an intellectual property rights dispute. The contention stems from recent actions by HYBE, which has formally requested multiple local governments to dismantle BTS-associated installations.

BTS sculptures to be taken down from Samcheok

Following official requests from HYBE to South Korean government bodies regarding intellectual property concerns, the coastal city of Samcheok has consented to remove BTS-themed installations. This decision marks a significant shift in the landscape of pop culture-inspired public art in South Korea, specifically at Maengbang Beach, where a popular BTS-themed sculpture and related installations are set to be dismantled.

The dispute revolves around HYBE's concerns over intellectual property rights regarding BTS-related structures. The entertainment company had initiated official requests to various local governments, citing potential trademark and portrait rights infringements in these fan-celebrated landmarks. As a result, Samcheok City made the consequential decision on January 5 to dismantle these installations, once cherished by BTS enthusiasts and often considered 'holy sites' within the global fan community.

These landmarks hold cultural significance beyond their physical presence, drawing BTS fans worldwide to pilgrimage destinations featured in the group's music videos or album jacket photos. However, HYBE's stance prioritizes safeguarding the artists' intellectual property, highlighting concerns over potential legal complications arising from trademark infringement.

Despite this move, resistance emerges from several local governments, expressing concerns about HYBE's approach, emphasizing the installations' role in attracting BTS fans to these public spaces, and serving the public interest.

While HYBE emphasizes the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and managing the artists' image, the imminent removal of the BTS-themed sculpture in Samcheok sparks discussions on the fate of similar installations nationwide, raising questions about the future of pop culture-inspired public art in South Korea.

BTS unveiled Art Clip 2 for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

While the BTS members are serving their mandatory duty in the South Korean military, their agency BIGHIT MUSIC, unveiled part 2 of their BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip, a succinct yet impactful expression of their artistic vision and dedication to their beloved ARMY fandom. Uploaded on BTS' official Twitter account on Monday, January 8, the minute-long clip delves into the essence of being idols and their deep connection with their fans.

Leader RM shares reflections on reliving joyful moments, while Jimin finds inspiration from the unwavering support of countless fans, aiming to extend that happiness further. Jin underlines the significance of BTS as a collective, highlighting the challenges they'd face solo. V expresses profound love for their fans, deriving joy from their happiness, and J-Hope emphasizes their role in impacting fans through heartfelt connections during concerts.

For Jungkook, music serves as a unifying force, while SUGA measures their success by the happiness they bring. BTS' global resonance stems from their empowering messages of self-love and motivation, uniting fans worldwide through their positive music and unifying messages. The art clip serves as a testament to their ability to spread positivity through their artistry.

