BREAKING: HyunA's agency confirms marriage plans with Yong Junhyung in October 2024

HyunA is all set to marry her boyfriend Yong Junhyung. The soloist’s agency AT AREA has confirmed their marriage news with an official statement. Earlier reports emerged suggesting that the two of them will be tying the knot in October.

HyunA confirms marriage with boyfriend Yong Junhyung

On July 8, HyunA’s agency AT AREA confirmed that she would marry her boyfriend Yong Jung Hyung. In an official statement conveyed through Sports Chosun, the agency revealed, “HyunA has promised to marry Yong Jung Hyung, as the two have been a great source of comfort to each other during their difficult times.”

In the statement further, they shared that the pair will be getting married in October and mentioned it will be a close-knit wedding, attended by both their acquaintances.

“We ask for your blessings in the future for HyunA," AT AREA urged her fans to showcase their utmost support for the former Wonder Girls member who is about to begin a new chapter of her life.

Meanwhile, earlier, reports stated that HyunA and Yong Jung Hyung’s wedding is set to take place on October 11.

More about HyunA and Yong Junhyung's relationship

On January 18, 2024, HyunA made her relationship with Yong Junhyung public. Both stars shared identical photos of holding hands on their social media pages. The announcement took the K-pop industry by storm as many were unprepared for it. However, the duo asked fans to see their growing relationship in a warm way.

Notably, the two were labelmates under CUBE Entertainment and they have also collaborated on many songs including _Change and A Bitter Day.

Advertisement

Who is HyunA?

Kim Hyun Ah, better known by her stage name HyunA is a popular K-pop idol who debuted with Wonder Girls in 2007. However, shortly after, she departed from the group and subsequently parted ways with its agency JYP Entertainment. In June 2009, she joined a new girl group 4Minute, formed by CUBE Entertainment.

In 2010, she kickstarted her solo career with her first single CHANGE. The song performed exceptionally well in South Korea, solidifying her position as a soloist. Since then, she has produced many including Bubble Pop!, I’m Not Cool, Lip & Hip, and more.

Who is Yong Junhyung?

Yong Junhyung is a South Korean singer and record producer who gained popularity as a former member of the K-pop boy band Highlight (formerly known as BEAST). In 2019, he parted ways with the group amid the controversy surrounding the infamous Burning Sun Scandal.

ALSO READ: Did RIIZE’s Seunghan film 9 Days with other members before hiatus? Here’s why fans think it was OT7 music video