HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung are reportedly tying knot in October; respective agencies currently verifying news

HyunA and Yong Junhyung are reportedly set to get married soon! Both their agencies are currently verifying the legitimacy of the news, as it originated from a media outlet rather than directly from the artists themselves. In January, HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung confirmed their relationship by posting a picture of them holding hands on their respective Instagram accounts.

HyunA and Yoon Jun Hyung reportedly getting married

According to a July 8 report from YTN, HyunA and Yoon Jun Hyung plan to hold their wedding ceremony in Seoul on October 11. Representatives from both sides are currently verifying the information in response to the report.

Industry insiders close to the couple revealed that HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung decided to marry because of their strong confidence in their relationship. The insiders noted that the pair have been long-time friends who understand the challenges of life in the entertainment industry. They share a deep bond of trust and empathy. Following their relationship, they chose to marry based on their mutual belief in each other's love.

In a statement to the media outlet Newsen, BLACK MADE shared that they are currently investigating YTN's report. They mentioned that this is the first time they've heard of it and stated they would release a statement after confirming the details.

More about HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung

On January 18, HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung publicly announced their relationship on social media by posting identical photos of themselves holding hands on their individual Instagram accounts. In addition, HyunA's post featured a couple of emojis and included a message asking for support with the phrase "Please view us favorably," which is commonly used in South Korea. She also tagged Yong Jun Gyung's Instagram account in her post.

It's worth noting that HyunA and Yong Jun Gyung were previously labelmates at Cube Entertainment. They have collaborated on various songs throughout their careers as well.

HyunA debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007. After leaving the group shortly thereafter, she departed from JYP Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute, which debuted in June 2009 under Cube Entertainment.

In 2010, HyunA embarked on a solo career focused on "performance-oriented music". Her debut solo single, Change, achieved significant success, reaching number two on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. HyunA recently released her mini album Attitude in May.

Yong Jun Hyung, known mononymously as Junhyung, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor. He gained prominence as a member of the South Korean boy band Highlight (formerly known as Beast), which was formed in 2009. Junhyung departed from Highlight in 2019 amid controversy surrounding his admission to watching an illegally shared video. However, it was clarified by the police that, at that time, Junhyung was only considered a witness in the Burning Sun scandal.

