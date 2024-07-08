HyunA's past comments about not wanting to marry DAWN surface after announcing wedding to Yong Jun Hyung

HyunA on June 8, 2024, sent shockwaves through the K-pop society as she announced her marriage to Yong Jun Hyung in October 2024. The announcement unsurprisingly brought back the K-pop star’s past comments about not wanting to marry ex-boyfriend DAWN.

HyunA’s past outlook on marriage while engaged to ex-boyfriend DAWN resurfaces after marriage announcement to Yong Jun Hyung

HyunA was in a six-year-long relationship with South Korean rapper DAWN, to whom she was engaged as well however soon after the engagement announcement the couple parted ways.

Fans were obviously disheartened after the couple parted ways, as they were the ‘IT’ couple for years.

At that time, HyunA had appeared on a show where she commented that she did not have a favorable outlook on marriage and did not want to marry DAWN. She had said, “I was proposed to too not long ago, but I don’t want to get married”.

When on July 8, 2024, HyunA announced she would be tying the knot with her boyfriend of 7 months Yong Jun Hyung, fans could not help but be rejecting towards it. The fans showed disapproval of the union mostly because Yong Jun Hyung has been involved with the infamous Burning Sun Scandal but also, because of her tumultuous relationship with DAWN.

As it happens, HyunA and DAWN reportedly had to leave CUBE Entertainment for their relationship. Moreover, DAWN also left the boy group PENTAGON. Making them the IT couple for years for making such big sacrifices to be together however, when they broke up it came as a shock to fans.

Recently, after HyunA’s announcement to marry Yong Jun Hyung fans have been more than dismissive and skeptical about the K-pop star’s decision and have been bringing back her past comment on marriage while she was engaged to DAWN.

Know about HyunA

HyunA is a famous singer, songwriter, and rapper. She initially gained recognition as a member of girl groups Wonder Girls and 4MINUTE. She is well known for her daring image in the K-pop industry. She recently performed at the Waterbomb Festival in Seoul.

