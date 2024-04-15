ENHYPEN members’ photograph with Japanese hostess at recent brand event sparks controversy; HYBE responds

ENHYPEN, the 4th generation K-pop boy band is known for their groovy music and meticulous performance skills, consistently rising to fame since their debut. However, a recent report surrounding the group, sparked controversy among the netizens, with many blaming their agency for not being careful with their ‘idol image’. Their label has since reacted to the report.

ENHYPEN faces criticism for posing with Japanese hostess

On April 15, a Korean media outlet reported that some of the ENHYPEN members (Visible in the photo are Sunghoon and Jake) were photographed with a controversial Japanese hostess. She is reportedly also famous in the country as the owner of a cabaret club.

The report, which first surfaced on Segye Ilbo, further stated that the photograph was taken at a recent event for a Jewellery brand. According to the reports, the Japanese hostess also attended the same event as the ENHYPEN members and were snapped together.

The photo was quickly circulated online and the group’s Japanese fans poured their discomfort about the same. Many netizens criticized the K-pop boy group for posing with a controversial adult hostess, while others questioned their agency HYBE for not being careful. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ENHYPEN's agency releases clarification for controversy surronding members' photograph with adult actress

In light of this recent incident, HYBE reacted to the controversy, releasing a statement.

Advertisement

“When idols are invited to brand events, they are asked to take photos with other attendees. Sometimes, we are unable to identify every person who is asking to take photos with them. ENHYPEN met her for the first time during this event and we were unable to identify the person as she was also an attendee invited to the event.”

The agency further clarified the confusion saying, “The photograph was taken at the request of the attendee."

Know more about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy band that debuted in 2020, under HYBE’s subsidiary Belift Lab. They are the first successfully formed K-pop boy band from the popular music survival show Mnet’s I-LAND’s first season.

The members include Heesung as center and main vocalist, Jay as lead dancer, rapper, and vocalist, Jake as lead vocalist and sub-dancer, Sunghoon as lead dancer, visual, and vocalist Sunoo as lead vocalist, and sub-dancer, Jungwon as leader, lead dancer and vocalist, and Niki as main dancer and rapper.

The group has charmed the fans with their impeccable talents and capability of smash-hit tracks. ENHYPEN’s last official album ORANGE BLOOD was released on November 17, 2023.

Now fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement of their next comeback.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram account for pet dog Bam; Check out profile photo, posts, deleted bio, more