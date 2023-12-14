‘I received suggestions to get plastic surgery’: Park Seo Joon makes shocking revelation in on Yoo Jae Suk’s show

Park Seo Joon, the internationally acclaimed South Korean star, made a startling revelation while appearing on Yoo Jae Suk's You Quiz on the Block, sharing that he received advice about undergoing plastic surgery during his early days in the industry.

During a recent appearance on Yoo Jae Suk's tvN talk show You Quiz on the Block, renowned actor Park Seo Joon candidly opened up about grappling with insecurities regarding his appearance in the early phase of his acting career. On December 13, Park Seo Joon shared an anecdote shedding light on the challenges he faced when beauty standards differed from the present.

Expressing his initial struggles, Park Seo Joon revealed that his eyes were a significant source of insecurity. He recounted facing criticism during his early career, where the prevailing preference leaned toward more distinct appearances than his own. Recalling disparaging comments like “Where did this kid roll in from?”, he highlighted the impact of the criticism he endured.

Yoo Jae Suk empathetically acknowledged the severity of these critiques, yet Park Seo Joon further unveiled the depth of his struggles by disclosing advice he received to undergo plastic surgery. The suggestions he received gradually eroded his confidence, leading him to question his path and self-worth in the industry.

Despite these challenges, Park Seo Joon has risen to become one of Korea's most beloved actors, celebrated for both his exceptional talent and captivating looks. While his eyes remain one of his endearing features, it's a testament to his resilience that he chose not to succumb to societal pressures or alter his appearance due to criticism. His story serves as an inspiring reminder of the importance of self-acceptance and perseverance in the face of adversity in the entertainment industry.

Yoo Ji Tae and Jeon Do Yeon also opened up on being advised to undergo plastic surgery

Renowned South Korean actors Yoo Ji Tae and Jeon Do Yeon recently opened up about rejecting suggestions for plastic surgery early in their careers, shedding light on the industry's beauty standards.

Yoo Ji Tae, speaking on the YouTube show Salon Drip 2, revealed that he was advised to alter his eyes, nose, and mouth when he commenced his acting journey. Firmly believing in his intrinsic value as an actor, he confidently declined the proposal.

Similarly, Jeon Do Yeon shared her experience on You Quiz on the Block, recounting how her double eyelids were a childhood complexity and that she received suggestions for a more mature appearance through surgery. However, she expressed contentment with her appearance, affirming her appreciation for what some might deem as 'imperfections.' Their stories serve as affirmations of self-acceptance and confidence, inspiring others to embrace their unique traits despite societal pressures within the entertainment industry.

