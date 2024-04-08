‘I was bullied by them’: Blood Free actor Ju Ji Hoon recalls how he became victim of school violence

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of bullying, abuse, and violence.

Ju Ji Hoon is known as one of the most prominent actors in South Korea, who has delivered the hit zombie series Kingdom. The actor is known for his irresistible visual and sturdy stature. However, a recent revelation from him discloses that even he was a victim of school violence.

Ju Ji Hoon reveals being bullied from middle school to high school

The Kingdom actor recently appeared on the latest episode of a popular YouTube show Stingy Brother Shin Dong Yup. The episode which aired today on April 8, captured Ju Ji Hoon talking about his troubled school life with many shocking revelations.

As the actor kept on reminiscing about his childhood, he disclosed that he grew up in a school established in the populated area of Cheonho Dong. His school notably had over 75 students per class across 19 different grades. This overwhelming situation itself served as a ripe environment for school violence.

At this point, the show’s host jokingly asked him if he had ever leaned towards bullying other students. To this, Ju Ji Hoon gave a witty response saying, “If that had happened, I wouldn’t even be here.”

He went on to reveal despite his well-built structure since childhood, it wasn’t easy to deter the bullies, as eventually he became the target in his middle school. According to his revelations, the perpetrators formed groups to harass him and the actor sternly criticized their cowardly way of bullying with numerical superiority.

He shared, “Let’s say, if Ho Cheol (directing to someone present at the show) and I were friends, it wasn’t about let’s fight one-on-one, but more like I’m calling my older brother to beat you up.”

The disheartening memories of his childhood brought tears to the fans’ eyes as he further disclosed an incident where the bullies ‘ordered’ other students to bow to them. Ju Ji Hoon revealed, “The group would demand a bow, but I bowed my head just a little, though it was cowardly to listen to them at all but I wanted to maintain my dignity.”

On this day, the Jirisan actor also said that he remained a victim of school bullying from middle school to high school.

This recent confession from the actor once again shed the light on South Korea’s issue with school violence, which has been making headlines for a long time.

Who is actor Ju Ji Hoon?

Meanwhile, actor Ju Ji Hoon who led the popular Netflix series Kingdom (2019) and tvN series Jirisan (2021), and more films and K-drams, is all set to make a much-awaited small screen return with the upcoming thriller drama Blood Free. He will lead the series alongside actress Han Hyo Joo and it is slated to hit the screen through Disney+ on April 10.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is suffering from bullying, abuse, or violence, reach out to a nearby doctor, expert, or NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

