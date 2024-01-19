Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo, more confirmed for fantasy drama Light Shop

Upcoming fantasy drama by Moving’s Webtoon writer Kang Full titled Light Shop has shared it’s confirmed cast including Park Bo Young, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo and more.

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on Jan 19, 2024  |  12:02 PM IST |  4.8K
Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo (Image Credit: Disney+)
Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo (Image Credit: Disney+)
Key Highlight
  • Park Bo Young, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo and more confirmed Light Shop
  • This fantasy drama will be based on Kang Full’s hit Webtoon with same title

An adaptation of Kang Full's popular webtoon, Light Shop, has revealed its confirmed cast, featuring Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo, and more. Kang Full, known for his storytelling prowess, had previously enchanted audiences with his fantasy superhero drama, Moving, which gained global acclaim and garnered high demand for a second season.

Light Shop’s confirmed cast

Light Shop will feature Ju Ji Hoon (known for Kingdom and The Spy Gone North) as Jung Won Young, the proprietor of the light shop; Park Bo Young (from Strong Girl Do Bong Soon and Oh My Ghost) as Kwon Youngji, a nurse with an unusual connection to her patients; Bae Seong Woo (seen in Veteran and The King) as police officer Yang Sung Sik; and Lee Jung Eun (renowned for her role in Parasite) as Jung Yuhee, a distressed mother. The series, adapted for the screen by Kang Full, the creator of "Moving," is directed by Kim Hiewon.

Related Stories

korean
From Strong Woman Do Bong Soon to Doom At Your Service; pick your favorite Park Bo Young K-drama
korean
Actress Park Bo Young grabs best actor award at London Asian film festival for Concrete Utopia

Light Shop, an adaptation of Kang Full's popular webtoon, unfolds the stories of a diverse group of strangers, each grappling with traumatic events from their past. As they navigate their daily lives, an enigmatic pull leads each individual to a peculiar light shop situated at the end of a shadowy alley. Watched over by a vigilant shopkeeper, this mysterious place holds the potential to unlock the secrets of the strangers' pasts, presents, and futures. Within its confines, the dead might find a path back to the world of the living, while the living may not come out unscathed.

Advertisement

In addition to the confirmed cast members Park Bo Young, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jung Eun, and Bae Seong Woo, Light Shop will also feature Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Seolhyun, Kim Min Ha, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Dae Myung, Shin Eun Soo, Kim Sung Hwa, and Kim Ki Hae. The series is anticipated to be released sometime in 2024.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe


About Kang Full’s hit series Moving

Moving narrates the tale of seemingly ordinary high school students, Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hee Soo, and Lee Gang Hoon, who harbor extraordinary inherited powers. Bong Seok can fly, Hee Soo possesses remarkable athleticism and swift injury recovery, and Gang Hoon wields uncanny strength and speed. As they conceal their unique abilities, their parents strive to protect them from exploitation, navigating the delicate balance between secrecy and safeguarding.

The success of Moving was underscored by winning six awards at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards. These accolades include Best Creative, Best Lead Actor, Best Writer, Best Newcomer Actor and Actress, and the Best Visual Effects awards.


Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young starrer Concrete Utopia goes as Korean film submission to 94th Academy Awards

Advertisement
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...

Credits: Disney+
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles