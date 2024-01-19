Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo, more confirmed for fantasy drama Light Shop

An adaptation of Kang Full's popular webtoon, Light Shop, has revealed its confirmed cast, featuring Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo, and more. Kang Full, known for his storytelling prowess, had previously enchanted audiences with his fantasy superhero drama, Moving, which gained global acclaim and garnered high demand for a second season.

Light Shop’s confirmed cast

Light Shop will feature Ju Ji Hoon (known for Kingdom and The Spy Gone North) as Jung Won Young, the proprietor of the light shop; Park Bo Young (from Strong Girl Do Bong Soon and Oh My Ghost) as Kwon Youngji, a nurse with an unusual connection to her patients; Bae Seong Woo (seen in Veteran and The King) as police officer Yang Sung Sik; and Lee Jung Eun (renowned for her role in Parasite) as Jung Yuhee, a distressed mother. The series, adapted for the screen by Kang Full, the creator of "Moving," is directed by Kim Hiewon.

Light Shop, an adaptation of Kang Full's popular webtoon, unfolds the stories of a diverse group of strangers, each grappling with traumatic events from their past. As they navigate their daily lives, an enigmatic pull leads each individual to a peculiar light shop situated at the end of a shadowy alley. Watched over by a vigilant shopkeeper, this mysterious place holds the potential to unlock the secrets of the strangers' pasts, presents, and futures. Within its confines, the dead might find a path back to the world of the living, while the living may not come out unscathed.

In addition to the confirmed cast members Park Bo Young, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jung Eun, and Bae Seong Woo, Light Shop will also feature Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Seolhyun, Kim Min Ha, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Dae Myung, Shin Eun Soo, Kim Sung Hwa, and Kim Ki Hae. The series is anticipated to be released sometime in 2024.

About Kang Full’s hit series Moving

Moving narrates the tale of seemingly ordinary high school students, Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hee Soo, and Lee Gang Hoon, who harbor extraordinary inherited powers. Bong Seok can fly, Hee Soo possesses remarkable athleticism and swift injury recovery, and Gang Hoon wields uncanny strength and speed. As they conceal their unique abilities, their parents strive to protect them from exploitation, navigating the delicate balance between secrecy and safeguarding.

The success of Moving was underscored by winning six awards at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards. These accolades include Best Creative, Best Lead Actor, Best Writer, Best Newcomer Actor and Actress, and the Best Visual Effects awards.

