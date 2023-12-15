EXCLUSIVE: Ransomed director Kim Seong Hun dishes on working with Ju Ji Hoon, possibility of Kingdom season 2

Korean films have steered the spotlight towards them. That is not to say that they were any less applaud-worthy previously but the ever-growing interest in anything and everything Hallyu has greatly impacted the footfall at the Korean movie screenings. With multiple types of stories finding a home on the big screen, there’s aplenty for everyone. One such film to have hit the cinemas this year is Kim Seong Hun’s Ransomed.

Know Korean movie: Ransomed

An intriguing action film is based on the story of a pair of rescuers- a diplomat and a taxi driver, that goes on an unofficial mission to bring back an abducted diplomat. The film takes you back to the year 1987 when things were different in the Korean peninsula. Power greedy government officials, wanting to keep the kidnapping under wraps, to earn favor for then-upcoming elections and Summer Olympics, send the money needed to bring back the diplomat from Lebanon.

Ha Jung Woo stars as Lee Min Jun, the Korean diplomat trying to go undetected and Ju Ji Hoon embodies the taxi driver named Kim Pan Su who gets himself involved in the mess, unaware of the path that lay ahead. Their journey of taking the ransom money to the location and the unknown happenings that lie in front of them take course in the story.

Kim Seong Hun interview

During a visit to the Red Sea Internation Festival, we had the opportunity to speak with the man behind the magic, director Kim Seong Hun who brought the story on screen. Speaking about his experience in an unknown land, the director attributed the hard work of the crew and the organisations set in Morocco in being able to bring this to life.

Kim Seong Hun, who has been known for his action projects and is also the man behind the highly popular fantasy drama Kingdom, spoke about working with Ju Ji Hoon again and if there would be a season 2 of the beloved show.

Check out the full interview with Ransomed director Kim Seong Hun below.

