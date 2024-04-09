Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo’s Blood Free: Release date, plot, cast, where to watch, and more

Blood Free is highly anticipated by not only K-drama lovers but also audiences who appreciate an intriguing sci-fi thriller. The series stars Kingdom’s Ju Ji Hoon alongside Moving star Han Hyo Joo, and they surely = tease a banging chemistry and story. This upcoming suspense thriller promises a stimulating journey to unravel the truth. Blood Free will be premiering soon, know here where and when to watch the highly awaited sci-fi thriller.

Release Date of Blood Free

Blood Free will premiere worldwide on April 10, 2024.

Where to Watch Blood Free

Blood Free will premiere on Disney+. Blood Free is a Disney Plus original series and hence will be available for streaming on the platform. The K-drama is set to have 10 episodes.

Blood Free’s Genre

Thriller, Suspense, Drama and Sci-fi

Plot of Blood Free

Blood Free is set in a future where science has made considerable advancements such as making changes in food development and consumption styles in the future. Blood Free is based on genetically engineered meat.

In this futuristic world, humans have stopped consuming animal meat rather they prefer consuming scientifically produced meat. In this advanced world, BF or Blood Free rises above everyone as the top biotech company. Yoon Ja Yoo, the CEO of BF company through no fault but success finds herself the target of everyone. Since she is dominating the genetically engineered meat market with BF biotechnology company, it is unsurprising that on the way she makes innumerable enemies.

Yoon Ja Yoo, BF’s CEO now at the top of the artificially cultured meat market, has become the target of threats on the inside of the company and outside. They increasingly endanger her well-being. In the rising dangers and closing threats, she decides to secure the services of a bodyguard, Woo Chae Woon. He is not a regular bodyguard but an ex-army with excellent fighting skills with a knack for digging ugly secrets.

Watch the trailer of Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo starrer Blood Free here

Blood Free’s Cast

Blood Free is packed with a stellar cast that promises unlimited drama and excitement. Commanding the show will be Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo in the lead.

Ju Ji Hoon who has starred in hit K-dramas Kingdom, Hyena, and more will take on the role of the cold-hearted and strong ex-military bodyguard of BF’s CEO, Woo Chae Woon. Woo Chae Woon is an ex-army soldier who graduated from the Naval Academy and is a martial arts expert. He has now taken the role of bodyguard to Yoon Ja Yoo with a stern resolution he is set on unearthing deep secrets. Woo Chae Woon is baffled by the mysterious death and the successive developments around BF’s CEO. He is hell-bent on discovering who is behind all this.

Han Hyo Joo who enthralled audiences with her heart-rending performance in Moving is back with a commanding role. Her other noted dramas W, Dong Yi, and Happiness promise captivating performances. She will fill in the shoes of Yoon Ja Yoo, the CEO of BF Biotechnology company. Yoon Ja Yoo is the suave, compelling CEO and co-founder of BF. She does not hide from her enemies rather likes to stare them in the face. Even with looming dangers around her Yoon Ja Yoo will not step down and monitor every step of people in her vicinity.

Expanding the main cast, we see Lee Hee Joon who playing the South Korean prime minister, Seonu Jae. He amazed audiences with his recent performance in A Killer Paradox.

Lee Moo Saeng will become On San, another founder of BF Group who is also a physiologist and the general manager of culture media technology. Along with Park Ji Yeon taking on the role of Jeong Hae Deun, she will play the head of planning at BF Group.

The crew of Blood Free

With the cast comes the terrific crew of Blood Free. Kim Sang Ho will portray Kim Sin Gu, the bioengineer and developer behind artificial cultured meat. Meanwhile, Jeon Seok Ho will be seen as an IT expert, Seo Hui and Lee Seo as a research team member, Hong Saeip.

Mark your calendars and fasten your seatbelts for a ride full of suspense, thriller and drama in Blood Free.

