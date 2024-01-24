Will Ju Ji Hoon return to romance after 18 years? Actor receives offer for Love on a Single Tree Bridge

Ju Ji Hoon, renowned for his role in Jirisan, is reportedly in discussions for tvN's new romantic drama, Love on a Single Tree Bridge. If finalized, this marks a significant return for Ju Ji Hoon to the romantic genre after 18 years since Princess Hours. More details about the upcoming drama written by Im Ye Jin and directed by Park Joon Hwa are awaited.

Ju Ji Hoon likely to lead Love On A Single Tree Bridge

Actor Ju Ji Hoon has reportedly received an offer for a role in the upcoming tvN drama, Love on a Single Tree Bridge. His agency, H& Entertainment, confirmed that the actor is considering the offer. If he accepts, it would mark Ju Ji Hoon's return to the romance genre after 18 years since MBC's Princess Hours.

Known for his compelling performances in various projects, including Netflix's Kingdom, SBS' Hyena, and tvN's Jirisan, Ju Ji Hoon has displayed versatile acting skills. Fans are particularly intrigued by the prospect of witnessing his romantic acting, given the context of Love on a Single Tree Bridge.

Love On A Single Tree Bridge narrates a poignant reunion romance between a man and a woman separated by family enmity during their school days. After 15 years, a twist of fate brings them back together. Scripted by Lim Ye Jin, known for Moonlight Drawn by Clouds and Chosun Ro - Tale of Nokdu, and directed by Park Joon Hwa, acclaimed for Because This is My First Life, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim,' and the Hwanhwa series, the drama promises a compelling storyline and emotional depth.

Advertisement

A catch-up on Ju Ji Hoon’s latest activities

Ju Ji Hoon, born on May 16, 1982, has left an indelible mark on the South Korean entertainment industry. Notably recognized for his breakout role in the 2006 drama Princess Hours, he has since showcased his versatile talent in diverse projects. From the gripping series Kingdom to the critically acclaimed film Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds and its sequel, Ju Ji Hoon has consistently delivered compelling performances.

Amidst a busy schedule, he recently completed filming for the movie Escape: PROJECT SILENCE, concluded the drama Dominant Servant, and contributed to Netflix's upcoming release, Severe Trauma Center. With rumors circulating about his potential involvement in the romantic drama Love on a Single Tree Bridge, fans and the industry are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting confirmation of this exciting new chapter in Ju Ji Hoon's illustrious career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Exhuma characters posters OUT: Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun's occult mystery film to premiere on THIS date