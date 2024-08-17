'I was heartbroken': GOT7's BamBam reveals SHOCKING extent of racial hate he got following debut in 2014

In a candid new interview with Lia Kim on the YouTube channel 1Million Dance Studio, GOT7's BamBam, who is currently promoting his newest solo album BAMESIS shared the harrowing experiences he faced with racism following his 2014 debut. The Thai-born idol, who joined GOT7 at just 16, revealed the deep impact of the hate he encountered and how it shaped his career.

BamBam revealed that his initial years as a trainee at JYP Entertainment were marked by success and confidence. He thrived in the dormitory environment, enjoying camaraderie with fellow trainees and earning praise from the label. Following this, his debut with GOT7 seemed like the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. However, the public's reaction was far from welcoming.

“People’s expectations were high, but the reality was harsh,” BamBam reflected. “When I debuted, I faced fierce backlash, mostly because of my race and appearance.” He recounted hurtful comments like, “The group would have been better without that member,” and even more derogatory remarks targeting his Southeast Asian heritage. “It was a tough time. I was heartbroken, but I used the negativity as fuel to push myself harder,” he shared.

Despite the initial struggles, BamBam’s journey took a positive turn as he began to gain recognition and support. “Touring outside Korea was a turning point. I had fans cheering for me, even if I didn’t have much support at home. I think the more Koreans saw me on these shows, the more they started to understand and appreciate me,” he said.

Now, BamBam's career is flourishing, and he expressed how he is grateful for the progress he has made. “Things are much better now. The decade of struggle was worth it to get to where I am today.” His perseverance and resilience have not only earned him a stronger fan base but have also significantly changed the narrative around him in the Korean entertainment industry. His journey from being a target of racial hate to becoming a celebrated artist is both inspiring and a testament to his strength and determination.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know are experiencing racial discrimination or hate, please reach out to the nearest help possible. There are several helplines available for the same.

