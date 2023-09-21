'I will cut your bangs': Boys Over Flowers' Kim Bum drops hysterical comment on co-star Lee Min Ho's post

Pachinko star Lee Mi Ho shared a few photos of leaving for an overseas event. While he posed for the photos in a car, Kim Bum commented something leaving fans to burst into laughter. Boys Over Flowers actors Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum have shown their close bond on multiple occasions but their social media interactions are always iconic. Read on to know what the Ghost Doctor actor has to say.

Kim Bum's comment on Lee Min Ho's post

On September 20, the Legend of the Blue Sea actor took to social media to share some of his photos on his way to an international event. Lee Min Ho sat in a car and posed for pictures where he looked absolutely dashing and showed his warm visuals to all the fans. He captioned it, "I will be back safely", hinting at his brand endorsement event in Milan, Italy. This was a regular post where everything was seen going smoothly until his Boys Over Flowers co-actor and friend Kim Bum commented on it making it chaotic as fans could not stop laughing. Kim Bum made an extremely hilarious comment under this post. Lee Min Ho's hair seemed to have grown and his bangs had started to show to which Kim Bum said, "I will cut your bangs". Fans gushed over their friendship looking at their friendly banter.

Lee Min Ho's recent activities

Lee Min Ho was spotted at the airport leaving for Italy, before leaving he waved towards all the fans. He was again spotted in Milan making his way to a fashion event, surrounded by fans. The King: Eternal Monarch actor was seen lost looking for his car outside the airport. Fans called him adorable as he searched for his car. Apart from endorsement events, Lee Min Ho is preparing for the K-drama called Ask the Stars alongside actress Gong Hyo Jin. He is also gearing up for season 2 of the hit K-drama Pachinko.

Kim Bum's recent activities

The Tale of Nine-Tailed 1938 star Kim Bum is currently on his fan meeting tour in Asia. He began the 2023 ASIA FAN MEETING named Between U and Me on August 25th in Tokyo Japan. The actor met his fans in Jakarta and Bangkok previously and will be meeting fans in Manila and Cebu on September 22 and 23 respectively. He will close his fan meeting tour on October 9 in Seoul, South Korea.

