‘I’ll go watch it’: ENHYPEN’s Jungwon reveals his excitement for BTS’ Jungkook’s solo documentary film I AM STILL; Watch

Jungwon, the leader of the charismatic boy group ENHYPEN, has many times expressed his respect and pride for senior Jungkook of BTS. During a new live stream, Jungwon expressed his plans to go and watch Jungkook’s upcoming solo documentary film I AM STILL.

On September 15, 2024, ENHYPEN's Jungwon came live on Weverse (HYBE’s online platform for artists and fans’ interactions), and while he was conversing with fans, one of the fans commented about BTS’ Jungkook’s upcoming solo documentary film I AM STILL.

Jungwon, who is a big admirer of his senior Jungkook, did not hide his fanboy side as he revealed that he has plans to watch the BTS member’s upcoming solo documentary film.

Jungwon, answering the fans’ comment, said that he knew Jungkook “Sunbaenim (the Korean word for 'senior’) I AM STILL film will be out; me too, I'll go watch it.”

Watch ENHYPEN’s Jungwon revealing his plans to watch Jungkook’s I AM STILL here:

Moreover, Jungwon also played Jungkook’s songs Please Don’t Change and Too Sad To Dance during his live yesterday, exciting fans.

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s I AM STILL is his upcoming solo documentary film following the Seven singer on his journey to create his solo debut album GOLDEN. I AM STILL will be released in theatres worldwide from September 18, 2024.

ENHYPEN has emerged as one of the most unique and charismatic boy groups in the 4th Generation. ENHYPEN has specially created a whole new wave in K-pop with its exceptional concepts and vocals. The boy group consists of seven members, namely Jungwon, Ni-Ki, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Sunoo.

ENHYPEN debuted on November 30, 2020, with the release of their first EP BORDER: DAY ONE alongside the hit lead track Given-Taken.

In other news, ENHYPEN recently made a comeback with their second studio album ROMANCE: UNTOLD alongside a romantic music video for the lead single XO (Only If You Say Yes) on June 12, 2024. The boy group also released a short film expanding on their vampire-themed storyline, directed by the noted Ballerina director Lee Chung Hyun.

In other developments, ENHYPEN became the second most followed group on Weverse after BTS surpassing 10 million members.

