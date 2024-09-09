JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL Preview 2 OUT - BTS member reflects on challenges of switching from SEVEN to 3D ahead of GOLDEN's release

In an intimate new teaser for the upcoming documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, BTS’ Jungkook reveals the challenges he faced transitioning from the sultry summer anthem Seven to the rhythmically complex 3D, all while preparing for the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The documentary promises to offer fans a rare, in-depth look into Jungkook's artistic evolution, capturing the highs and lows of his journey as he steps out from the shadows of the globally adored BTS.

Released on September 9 by HYBE, the second preview teaser offers a glimpse of Jungkook reflecting on the pressures and personal growth experienced in his solo career. "It's a new challenge in a way," he admits.

Watch the new preview here;

This follows the earlier trailer, released on August 21, in which Jung Kook opens up about the insecurities and fears that come with going solo. "Will I be able to earn people’s recognition just on my own, without the power of BTS?" he asks, candidly confessing a vulnerability that fans rarely see from the confident performer.

Take a look at the official trailer for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL here;

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is not just another music documentary, it's a cinematic exploration of an artist at a crossroads, navigating the complexities of forging an individual identity while maintaining a connection to his roots with BTS. Filmed over eight months, the documentary is poised to delve deeply into Jung Kook’s journey, capturing both his triumphs and the trials he endured while crafting GOLDEN. It promises to provide a personal portrait of Jungkook, showing his meticulous preparation, emotional depth, and the dedication that went into creating his debut solo album.

Advertisement

Global ticket sales for the documentary began on August 21, with screenings set to start worldwide on September 18. Korean fans were able to secure tickets starting September 4, while Japanese audiences can begin booking from September 13 for the film's Japanese release on October 4. With limited screenings planned globally, fans are encouraged to book early to witness this unique glimpse into Jungkook's transformative solo journey.

ALSO READ: JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL sneak peek: BTS' maknae offers first-row view of an 8-month journey ahead of GOLDEN release; watch