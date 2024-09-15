BTS' Jungkook earns whopping 2.3 billion KRW profit on Itaewon house in 4 years; real estate's price goes up to 10 billion KRW

BTS’ Jungkook is not just an all-rounder K-pop idol but also a smart investor. It was recently revealed that he has earned 2.3 billion KRW profit from his house in Itaewon, which he purchased back in 2020. The house has hit the 10 billion value mark recently.

On September 15, the Korean media outlet Herald Economy reported that Jungkook’s detached building in Itaewon had risen to approximately 10 billion KRW value in just 4 years. Located in the affluent neighborhood of Yongsan-gu, the building was bought by the BTS member for 7.63 billion KRW back in December 2020.

Purchased entirely in cash for 39.59 million KRW per 3.3㎡ of land, the original house measured 637㎡ in land area and 230.74㎡ in floor area with two floors above ground and one basement level.

According to the report, Jungkook received a permit from the district office in 2021 to reconstruct the house after purchasing. The new building plans consist of 2 basement floors and 3 above-ground floors with a total floor area of ​​1,161.04㎡ and a building area of ​​348.05㎡.

The reconstruction is almost completed and the current asking price of the single-family house is over 100 million KRW per 3.3㎡ of land, making the market profit up to 10 billion KRW.

Jungkook’s detached house is located 10 minutes away from Itaewon Station, in an affluent neighborhood known as ‘ South Korean Beverly Hills’. As per reports, the nearby area is lined with ultra-expensive detached houses and embassies.

On the work front, Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service which he enlisted in December 2023 following the release of his solo debut album GOLDEN. He is now set to return home in June 2025.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, back on June 7, he released a new track Never Let Go as the song for BTS FESTA 2024. He then launched a solo exhibition GOLDEN: The Moments on August 30. Prior to that, on August 8, his travel show with Jimin Are You Sure? Premiered on Disney+ globally. Amid his many different activities, fans are now looking forward to his next solo album.

ALSO READ: BIGHIT MUSIC says BTS’ Jungkook ‘himself’ confirmed post allegedly supporting NewJeans: ‘We don’t interpret on our own’