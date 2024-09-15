When BTS members punished RM for yawning during Permission to Dance on Stage; Know how

BTS is one of the most iconic K-pop boy bands, having captivated the entire world with their presence. BTS is also known for having most of the memorable fun moments. Once, the BTS members punished leader RM for yawning during the Permission to Dance on Stage concert.

It all happened when BTS was on tour for their Permission to Dance on Stage concert, which kicked off on October 24, 2021, in Seoul, South Korea, and ran until April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

During one show of the PTD concert while all BTS members were giving ending speeches something unbelievable happened. Jin was giving his speech when RM yawned and Jimin, Jungkook, SUGA, V, and J-Hope noticed.

When Jin ‘angered’ by it asked “Who just yawned” Jungkook immediately pointed to RM and said his name. Jin called him out by saying “Hey, yellow head” (RM had yellow colored hair at the time).

Then V asked RM if he was sleepy he should “get off work early” and go home. Jin also said the same surprised by RM’s unbelievable yawning, and told him “Go home first.” RM adorable said, “Sorry” only to do the same again. Jin then gave him a punishment and asked him to “put your hand up and stand there.”

The same happened moments after when V was giving his speech and Jin called him out for yawning again. This time, V also asked him to go home and Jungkook made RM stand up. V even said “The man called the leader” while all of them punished RM to “go at the back and stand.”

RM tried to explain by saying that he couldn’t get much sleep last night, but Jin laughed and said, “Stand up and raise your hands.” V also said the same. Jungkook noted that they couldn’t let it pass just because RM is “the leader.”

Watch RM getting punished by BTS members at the PTD concert here:

Permission to Dance on Stage LA was made into a concert film, later released theatrically, and is currently streaming on Disney+.

In other news, BTS member J-Hope is scheduled to return from his military enlistment in October.

