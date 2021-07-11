INTERVIEW: Meezaan on Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and experience of working with Priyadarshan

Meezaan Jaffrey opens up about switching from the intense space of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal to the mad world of Priyadarshan in Hungama 2. Read interview:

The sequel to 2003 cult comedy, Hungama, is all set for its digital premiere on July 23. The 2.0 version directed by Priyadarshan features Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in lead. Meezaan informs that the audience have just got a glimpse into the mad world of Hungama 2 and the film has a lot more to offer. “There’s very little that we have shown in the trailer and the final product is going to be like a bang,” he smiles.

He features in Chura Ke Dil Mera Remix with Shilpa Shetty and believes that it was a surreal experience to be a part of the recreation with someone, who featured in the original version too. “It’s insane. I was not even born (DOB: March 9, 1995) when the song came out and it blows my mind. I am glad, I got the opportunity to be a part of this song with Shilpa Ma'am. She’s looking even better now and I told this to her as well. I love dancing and it’s a wonderful song.”

Chura Ke Dil Mera featured Akshay Kumar alongside Shilpa and it was Khiladi who launched the trailer of Hungama 2 on the digital world. When asked about his interactions with Akshay, he answers, “I have met Akshay sir just once in my life. I had gone to visit my dad (Javed Jaffrey) on the sets of Sooryavanshi and that’s when I met Akshay sir. I told him about working with Priyan sir and he gave me one piece of advice – just blindly follow whatever Priyan sir does. That’s exactly what I did on the set,” Meezaan shares, quick to add, “I would like to thank Akshay sir for his advice. He has done so many films with Priyan sir and I was glad to be following his guidance.”

It was challenging for Meezaan to switch from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s brand of filmmaking to Priyadarshan’s world of cinema. “There were a lot of workshops for Malaal. But, Priyan sir had asked me to just show up on the sets and enjoy. Through the shoot, I realised that one should not overthink on the sets of his films. He has locked everything in his mind and does everything in the best interest of the film and his actors. I was nervous on the first day, but the entire cast made me feel comfortable.” Finally, what next for Meezaan after Hungama 2? He signs off, “You will know that soon. I am waiting for the producers to announce. Hopefully, by the end of this month there will be an announcement.”

