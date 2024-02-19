Maharani 3 trailer OUT: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti to seek revenge

Huma Qureshi is one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood who has made a name for herself in less than a decade. One of the most popular and successful works of her is in the web series Maharani in which she plays the role of homemaker-turned-politician Rani Bharti. Recently, the makers dropped its much awaited trailer on the internet.

Maharani 3 trailer is released

Today, on February 19th, the official trailer of Huma Qureshi's political drama web series Maharani 3 dropped on the internet. The series takes off from where the second season ended and the trailer provides us a glimpse of what we can expect from the new season. The two-minute and 30-second trailer consists of some of the most interesting scenes and dialogues from the series. We see Rani Bharti in jail and politically weak. She then comes out and plans to seek revenge on her opponents.

Check out the trailer:

About Maharani 3

Maharani 3 is created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave. Written by Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh and Umashankar Singh, the series stars Huma Qureshi in the lead. It also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah. Maharani 3 will release on March 7th on SonyLIV.

The first season was released in 2021 and was well received. It was partly inspired by politics of 1990 Bihar where Rabri Devi was made the Chief Minister after Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed. The second season was released in August 2022 and was also successful.

Huma Qureshi's work front

Huma was last seen in the biographical drama film Tarla in which she played the role of Tarla Dalal. The film was directed by Piyush Gupta and met with mixed to positive critical response. Prior to that, Huma had appeared in Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Sikander Kher. Apart from Maharani, she will be next seen in a film called Pooja Meri Jaan.

