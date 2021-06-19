EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Shilpa Shetty to release in July

Apart from Hungama 2, other films gearing up for a premiere on Disney+Hotstar include the Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj and the horror comedy, Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Details.

On May 20, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Priyadarshan directed Hungama sequel featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash will skip it’s theatrical release and premiere directly on Disney+Hostar. We also reported that Akshaye Khanna, who played the lead in 2003 cult comedy, has a cameo in part two as well. And now, we have learnt that Hungama 2 is all set to premiere in July.

“The final edit of Hungama 2 is locked and being a family entertainer, the makers will bring it to the digital world as soon as possible to bring happiness in the lives of the audience. An official announcement on the release date is on the way within a fortnight, however, the officials of digital platform have zeroed in on a July release for the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the trailer will be out by July 10.

When we reached out to Ratan Jain, from Venus Entertainment, the producer confirmed the development but didn’t divulge into any other details. “Yes, Hungama 2 is looking to release by the end of July. Disney+Hotstar will decide on the exact date and make an announcement soon,” he said.

The streaming platform is planning to announce it’s slate of releases in July, and apart from Hungama 2, an update on the release date of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj and the horror comedy, Bhoot Police featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam is also expected. While Bhuj is gearing up for an Independence Day opening on the streaming platform, Bhoot Police is set to release in the September – October window. Talking about Hungama 2, the original featured Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani in lead.

Over the last 18 years, the comedy has attained a cult status and is ranked among Priyadarshan’s best work in the Hindi film industry. Stay tuned for more updates on Hungama 2.

