PICS: Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya and others fly to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

Salman Khan, Orry, Veer Pahariya along with his brother Shikhar Pahariya, Meezaan Jaffrey and others flew to Jamnagar to be part of Anant Ambani's upcoming birthday bash.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  04:44 AM IST |  3.9K
Salman Khan
PC: Pinkvilla

The paparazzi are dotted in every corner of Mumbai, trying to bring entertainment buffs all the latest updates of their favorite celebs. A while ago, everyone got proactive when the luxury vehicle of Salman Khan was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. Soon after, the Tiger 3 star was spotted entering the premises along with many other B-town celebs. Read on to know where they’re headed!

Salman Khan, Veer, and Shikhar Pahariya fly to Jamnagar with other celebs

The bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan recently made heads turn when he was spotted entering the Kalina Airport in Mumbai. The actor arrived with his armed security personnel and security guards in his swanky luxury car. He brought with him his patent swag and was seen in a black round-neck t-shirt with a pair of blue denims and black shoes.

Raveena Tandon expresses her desire to be part of Andaz Apna Apna 2
Raveena Tandon expresses her desire to be part of Andaz Apna Apna 2
Ajay Devgn receives heartwarming birthday wishes from Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt; read HERE
Ajay Devgn receives heartwarming birthday wishes from Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt; read HERE

Take a look:

PC: Varinder Chawla

Soon after, actor Veer Pahariya along with his brother Shikhar Pahariya was spotted. The brothers went for a more casual and chilled-out look and donned a pair of t-shirts with denim and headgear. Apparently, all of them are headed to Jamnagar to be part of Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration on April 10.

Take a look:

PC: Varinder Chawla

Social media sensation Orry also joined the clan to travel to their common destination. The ‘liver’ was quick to acknowledge the paparazzi and even posed for them with a victory sign. He donned a graphic t-shirt that had his own avatar on it with beige pants and sneakers. Yaariyan 2 actor Meezaan Jaffrey also flew to Jamnagar. The son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi and grandson of comedian Jagdeep looked stylish in his black shirt that he paired with blue denims and a pair of sneakers.

Take a look:

PC: Varinder Chawla

A while ago, Bharat J. Mehra, who is a close acquaintance of the Ambani family dropped an unseen picture with birthday boy Anant Ambani to wish him on his birthday. In the image, the millionaire can be seen feeding some cake to Mehra as he wished him well on his big day with a Punjabi birthday song.

Take a look:

PC: Bharat J. Mehra on Instagram

Earlier this year, Anant and Radhika Merchant hosted almost all of B-town along with several international dignitaries in Jamnagar for their pre-wedding festivities.

ALSO READ: When Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Tiger Shroff stole hearts with cutesy presence in 1993 video ft Salman Khan, Aamir-Rishi Kapoor

About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Varinder Chawla
Latest Articles