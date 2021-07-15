Exclusive: Is Hungama 2 a remake of Mohanlal’s classic, Minnaram? Priyadarshan answers

"I have used only the first half of Minnaram and rewrote the second half completely to make it an out and out comedy film. The original was a tragedy, this is a comedy," says Priyadarshan.

Ever since the trailer of Hungama 2 hit the digital world, there have been conversations about it being the official remake of Mohanlal’s 1994 classic, Minnaram. The social media users pointed out similarities between the subject of the two films. We asked Priyadarshan if it’s actually a remake of the Malayalam film and the director explained, “It’s actually based on Minnaram, but not a remake of that film. Minnaram was a tragic film with the second half revolving around how the girl dies of cancer. That aspect is completely removed.”

He further added, “I have used only the first half of Minnaram and rewrote the second half completely to make it an out and out comedy film. The original was a tragedy, this is a comedy.” According to Priyadarshan, the biggest challenge of remaking his own film rests in finding an actor of Mohanlal’s caliber. “The biggest challenge is getting another actor like Mohanlal. Once that is done, everything else is fine.”

Priyan informed that he shares a certain amount of comfort level with Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar, to the extent that at times it gets difficult to objectively think of another actor for the role. “I gel well with even Akshaye Khanna to some extent. But Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal never ask me as to what I am making. They trust me and it makes me feel very responsible towards them as I need to live onto their trust,” he exclaimed.

Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 cult film, Hungama. The sequel features Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in key roles with an ensemble of comic artists ranging from Rajpal Yadav to Manoj Joshi and Johnny Lever. The Ratan Jain produced comic caper is gearing up for a July 23 release on Disney+Hotstar.

