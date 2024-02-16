Maamla Legal Hai Trailer OUT: Ravi Kishan, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal's courtroom series is a laugh riot

Get ready to chuckle and chortle as the courtroom comedy series, Maamla Legal Hai, gears up for its digital debut! Set within the confines of a fictional district court, this show promises a rollercoaster ride of laughter and absurdity. Leading the charge is an impressive ensemble cast featuring the likes of Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, Vijay Rajoria, Yashpal Sharma, and more. The recently unveiled trailer of this uproarious journey through eccentric legal cases has ignited a frenzy of excitement.

Trailer of series Maamla Legal Hai starring Ravi Kishan, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal and others has been released

On Friday, February 16th, the makers of the upcoming series Maamla Legal Hai treated audiences to the unveiling of its trailer across various social media platforms. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 23 seconds, the video immerses viewers into the vibrant world of District Court Patparganj, where the comedic narrative unfolds. Within these courtroom walls, justice isn't just served—it's served with a generous helping of laughter!

Stepping onto the stage is Ravi Kishan, embodying the role of VD Tyagi, the President of the Patparganj Bar Association. Leading a dynamic team of lawyers known for their knack for jugaad, Tyagi brings his own brand of charm and wit to the legal arena. Naila Grewal's character, a Harvard-educated lawyer, harbors aspirations of making a difference in the legal aid sector. Anant V Joshi shines as Vishwas Pandey, the courtroom's equivalent of “Donna from Suits.”

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Nidhi Bisht, Anjum Batra, Vijay Rajoria, Yashpal Sharma, and more, each portraying pivotal roles that promise to captivate audiences. With its arsenal of witty punches and humorous one-liners, the trailer leaves viewers eagerly anticipating the comedic delights that lie ahead.

Watch the full trailer here:

More about series Maamla Legal Hai

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena takes on the role of the showrunner for Maamla Legal Hai. Under the direction of Rahul Pandey, and scripted by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, the series is poised to grace the screens with its unique blend of wit and legal drama. Mark your calendars for its Netflix debut on March 1.

