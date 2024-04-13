Is BLACKPINK's Lisa performing with DJ Snake on April 13 Coachella stage? Viral video explained

BLACKPINK member Lisa made her Coachella debut alongside her bandmates in 2019, creating history as the first K-pop female act to achieve the feat. The group returned to the prestigious stage once again in 2023. But what are the chances Lisa will fly solo in 2024’s Coachella stage?

Viral video sparks rumor about Lisa's Coachella performance with DJ Snake

On April 13 IST, a viral video made rounds on the internet that claimed apparently the Coachella stage was doing a sound check for Lisa and DJ Snake’s collaborative song SG. Fans quickly got their hopes up for the iconic BLACKPINK member’s solo performance.

FACT CHECK: Will Lisa take the April 13 Coachella stage with DJ Snake?

However, the video turned out to be edited by a user and it was rapidly circulated following Lisa’s sighting at the ATEEZ concert on April 13 IST. It remains unknown if she will be joining DJ Snake as a special appearance.

At the same time, many fans pointed out that the French record producer's set is in fact on Sunday, April 14, and not on April 13, making it even more unbelievable for the fans of Lisa.

Hopes for the BLACKPINK member's solo appearance are still high but at this point, it seems that the edit is the only thing fans are getting.

Watch the edited viral video below:

More about K-pop acts in Coachella 2024

Meanwhile, ATEEZ made history as the first K-pop boy band to grace the Coachella stage. On April 13, at 10: 50 pm PT/PDT (April 14, 11:20 am IST), LE SSERAFIM will take over the Sahara tent stage of the music festival.

The Korean four-member indie rock band The Rose is also set to perform on April 14 at 6:25 pm PT/PDT (April 15 at 6:55 am IST).

Catch up on BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest activities

BLACKPINK member Lisa recently signed with popular American record label, RCA Records. In 2023, she expired her individual contract with YG Entertainment along with other members, while they all are still affiliated under the said agency solely for group activities.

Shortly after, she launched her own label called LLOUD, furthering her portfolio that transcends music, fashion, beauty, business, and more.

Meanwhile, on April 13 IST, the MONEY singer was spotted attending ATEEZ’s concert, which commenced on April 12, 10:45 pm PT/PDT (April 13, 11:15 am IST).

