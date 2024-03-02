Is BLACKPINK's Rosé setting up her own label like Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo? Here's what latest hint suggests

Amidst her glamorous appearance at Paris Fashion Week, BLACKPINK's Rosé sparked curiosity about her solo career plans. While fellow members have established their management companies, Rosé seems to be exploring collaborations without committing to a specific label.

Did BLACKPINK’s Rosé hint at launching her label during Paris Fashion Week?

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Paris Fashion Week, BLACKPINK's Rosé has sparked intrigue among fans regarding her future solo career plans. While her fellow group members, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, have already established their own management companies, Rosé seems to be taking a different approach.

Speculation arose when Rosé was spotted in France, seated between Hollywood stars Zoë Kravitz and Lily Collins at a fashion show. During a conversation with Hollywood stars Zoë Kravitz and Lily Collins at a Paris Fashion Week event, Rosé dropped subtle hints about her solo journey. Fans managed to capture a snippet of her conversation with Kravitz, unveiling intriguing details about Rosé's plans.

In the exchange, Rosé mentioned that she is currently testing something, possibly alluding to exploring different aspects of her solo career. When asked by Kravitz if she was looking for a company, Rosé responded by indicating that she was seeking people to work with and potentially looking to establish something on her own.

Kravitz inquired further, seeking clarification on whether Rosé's endeavors were related to her fashion contract or her band. Rosé clarified that she is exploring opportunities for herself, separate from her group.

Advertisement

This revelation has sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of Rosé setting up her own label, mirroring the independent paths chosen by her BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo.

While Rosé appears to be cautious and methodical in her approach, fans have already rallied behind her, expressing unwavering support for whatever direction she chooses. The K-pop sensation's journey into solo ventures is eagerly awaited, and the prospect of her potentially establishing her own label adds an extra layer of excitement to BLACKPINK's dynamic evolution in the world of entertainment.

More details about Rosé’s solo activities

On her 27th birthday, Rosé delighted fans with a preview of her upcoming solo music, sharing a snippet of a track titled Vampirehollie. This sneak peek sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, eagerly awaiting the full release. In a surprise Instagram broadcast, Rosé not only expressed her enthusiasm for her upcoming projects but also interacted with fans, seeking their input for the name of her solo fandom.

Earlier, Rosé crafted a bucket list for 2024, highlighting her aspirations for the year ahead. Among her goals, she expressed a desire to organize fan meetings and fan sign events, building on the connection with devoted BLINKs during BLACKPINK's extensive BORN PINK tour. Additionally, Rosé aims to release more music. Finally, she revealed plans for a special trip alongside her beloved canine companion, Hank, further endearing herself to fans who eagerly anticipate glimpses of their bond in an upcoming season's greeting.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Rosé's -R- hits historic 700 million streams on Spotify; FIRST for a Korean female artist