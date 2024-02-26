BLACKPINK Rosé's -R- hits historic 700 million streams on Spotify; FIRST for a Korean female artist

BLACKPINK's Rosé achieves a remarkable feat as her solo album -R- becomes the first by a Korean female artist to surpass 700 million streams on Spotify. The album was released on March 12, 2021, featuring the two singles Gone and On the Ground.

In a remarkable achievement, BLACKPINK's Rosé has etched her name in Spotify's record books. Her solo album -R- has soared to unprecedented heights, becoming the first by a Korean female artist to amass over 700 million streams on the popular music platform.

With just two tracks; Gone and On the Ground, the album's success underscores Rosé's global impact and the fervent support from fans worldwide. The achievement, announced on February 22, 2024, solidifies Rosé's position as a powerhouse in the music industry, reaffirming BLACKPINK's influence even in solo endeavors.

Released on March 12, 2021, Rosé's debut single album -R- continues to resonate, making her a trailblazer in setting new milestones for K-pop on the international stage.

Rosé, the talented artist from BLACKPINK, has been making significant strides in her solo career. After a successful debut with her single album -R- in March 2021, Rosé achieved remarkable success, with the album selling a staggering 448,089 copies in its first week; a record for a Korean female soloist.

Recently, on her 27th birthday, Rosé treated fans with a sneak peek into her upcoming solo music, sharing a snippet of a new song titled Vampirehollie. The revelation sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the full release. In a surprise Instagram broadcast, Rosé not only expressed her excitement about the upcoming projects but also engaged with fans by seeking their recommendations for the name of her solo fandom.

Moreover, reports are suggesting that Rosé is preparing to establish her solo agency, following in the footsteps of fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo. As fans eagerly await Rosé's appearance at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, her multifaceted talents continue to captivate audiences globally, solidifying her status as a rising solo artist and entrepreneur.

