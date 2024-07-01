Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung spotted in Japan while shooting for Can This Love Be Translated; Watch

Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung will be soon leading one of the most anticipated romantic comedy K-dramas titled Can This Love Be Translated. In the most recent news, the actors were spotted filming for Can This Love Be Translated in Japan adding excitement to the upcoming drama.

Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung have been spotted in Japan filming Can This Love Be Translated

Can This Love Be Translated is an upcoming romantic comedy K-drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung which is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix.

On July 1, 2024, fans shared videos and photos of Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung filming in Japan for Can This Love Be Translated. The video and pictures that have surfaced on X (previously Twitter) depict Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung on a train station in Kamakura, Japan while they were filming for a scene.

Watch Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung filming for Can This Love Be Translated here:

Meanwhile, Can This Love Be Translated follows a storyline where a master multilingual translator Ju Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) meets and becomes a personal translator for a top actress Cha Moo Hee (Go Yoon Jung). They both have different perspectives on love which creates misunderstandings between them.

However, with time they grow closer and get to understand each other on a personal basis. The rom-com is also on the radar of every K-drama lover as it has been written by the legendary duo the Hong Sisters.

Know more about Go Yoon Jung

Go Yoon Jung has been rising as one of the most beloved South Korean actresses who has been captivating audiences with her acting performances across the tapestry of K-dramas.

Her breakthrough role came in the movie Hunt after which she strengthened her space in the industry further by her role in the popular fantasy romance K-drama Alchemy of Souls alongside Lee Jae Wook.

Go Yoon Jung is majorly noted for her roles in the K-dramas Sweet Home, Moving, and Death’s Game.

