‘It was BLACKPINK’: Hwang In Yeop recalls girl group members appearing in dream while waiting for True Beauty audition result

In the preview, which was shown at the end of episode 26 of Hyell's Club, Hyeri's drinking talk show, Hwang In Yeop and Bae Hyun Sung are set to appear as the next guests to promote their upcoming K-drama Family by Choice. Hyeri is seen enthusiastically cheering them on as the duo enters the common room to enjoy food and engage in lively conversation with her.

The teaser for the upcoming episode of Hyell's Club offered glimpses of Hwang In Yeop and Bae Hyun Sung's conversation with Hyeri. They chatted about Hwang In Yeop's past appearance on the variety show Youth MT, which featured stars like Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, and Kim Yoo Jung. The guest shared amusing anecdotes about the funny tasks he had participated in on the show.

Another anecdote discussed by the trio was when Hwang In Yeop shared that while anxiously waiting for the results of his True Beauty audition, he had a particularly vivid dream. As he lay awake with thoughts like, "Did I make it?" he dreamt that someone rang his doorbell and, to his surprise, it was BLACKPINK members standing right in front of him.

Additionally, Hwang In Yeop talked about his global fanbase and recounted a humorous incident where he wore a mask to the gym, hoping to avoid recognition. Despite his efforts, he was tapped on the shoulder by someone who, as it turned out, just wanted to use the gym equipment. This led to others laughing out loud as the story was utterly hilarious!

Family by Choice is an upcoming romantic drama that follows the story of three individuals who, despite not being related by blood, consider each other family after spending their teenage years together. The narrative unfolds as they reunite after a decade apart. Hwang In Yeop stars as the charming Kim San Ha, a character who seems to have it all. After growing up with Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon) and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyeon Seong) as if they were siblings, Kim San Ha leaves them, only to return to their lives ten years later.

