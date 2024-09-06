BTS’ Jin, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and more: 8 K-pop idols we'd like to see on-screen as K-drama leads

K-dramas have played a significant role in the rise of Hallyu, or Korean pop culture. With their unpredictable storylines and high production values, it’s easy to get hooked on one series after another. Of course, the talented actors who bring the characters to life are a big part of the appeal. There’s no doubt that K-dramas have everything needed to keep us thoroughly entertained!

Many K-pop idols, including GOT7's Jinyoung, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and Girls' Generation's YoonA, have already made their mark as actors. However, there are still several idols we’d love to see make their small-screen debut. Often, these K-pop stars showcase their acting chops in skits and interviews, revealing their talent and versatility beyond their musical careers. Let’s take a look at 8 idols we would love to see in K-dramas.

1. BTS’ Jin

Let’s kick off the list with none other than Mr. Worldwide Handsome himself, BTS' Jin. It’s easy to see why fans are eager to see him in K-dramas. He exudes that classic male lead charm that could make anyone swoon, and his visuals are nothing short of perfection. Plus, Jin has a degree in acting, adding to his credentials. Jin has frequently expressed his love for acting and his desire to pursue it further.

Initially aiming to become an actor, he attended Konkuk University and graduated with a degree in Film Studies on February 22, 2017. With his passion and talent, he could excel in any role. Just picture him in a historical drama, elegantly dressed in a hanbok is something a fan would love to see!

2. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

With all three of BLACKPINK's members making their acting debuts, it would be exciting to see BLACKPINK's Rosé appear on-screen in a K-drama. Rosé recently showcased her lovely voice on the original soundtrack for Season 2 of Pachinko. Her beautiful vocals have already won fans over, and many believe she would shine on screen as well. If Rosé takes on acting, we might even get to see all four BLACKPINK members—Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé—in a project together!

3. NCT’s Taeyong

Like BTS' Jin, NCT's Taeyong has incredibly charming looks that would make him a perfect fit for a charismatic school bad boy role. Fans of NCT have long expressed their desire to see Taeyong take on acting, in addition to his impressive stage performances. While NCT has made numerous appearances on variety shows and performed skits, it's high time for Taeyong to make his K-drama debut as an actor.

4. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

IVE's Jang Wonyoung is undoubtedly the 4th gen it girl! Korean media reports indicate that she tops the list of highly anticipated future acting idols. Despite having no acting experience yet, she has already caught the attention of numerous writers and directors. It's been reported that several K-drama scripts have been sent her way, with many writers even creating characters specifically with her in mind. A role as a young or glamorous princess would be a perfect fit for her.

With her sister Jung Da Ah already making waves in the acting world, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Wonyoung on screen as well. Her star power and high-profile recognition make her a sought-after talent for writers and producers. It's no exaggeration to say that Jang Wonyoung is setting trends for the younger generation. Korean media reports that many production teams are actively requesting Wonyoung to consider their acting offers and fans are ready to see her as a chaebol lead.

5. TXT’s Soobin

TXT's leader, Soobin, is definitely an idol many would love to see in a K-drama. If you're a fan of the group, you might have caught glimpses of his acting in their comeback trailer for The Dream Chapter: Eternity. I was immediately moved by his performance, and it left me eager to see more of his acting skills. We've already seen Soobin shine as a team leader, a music show host, and an adorable personality who brightens up any room. With his many charms, it's no wonder that actor Soobin could win even more hearts on screen.

6. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Hwasa is a K-pop idol who effortlessly embodies any character with grace and confidence. Known for her bold and commanding presence, she stands out as one of the most dynamic idols in the industry. K-drama fans would love to see her take on a powerful female role in the K-drama world. Given her impressive performances in music videos like HIP and Maria, it’s clear that Hwasa has the versatility and talent to handle any role with ease.

7. SEVENTEEN's DK

Aside from being a talented member of SEVENTEEN, DK has showcased his acting skills as a musical actor, notably starring as King Arthur in XCalibur. In 2021, he reprised this role in the production, delivering such a stellar performance that fans were captivated by the quality of the show and his portrayal. Fans can only imagine if DK brought this same talent to K-dramas—there’s no doubt he would deliver a brilliant performance in any role he takes on!

8. TWICE Jihyo

Jihyo, one of TWICE’s most gorgeous and talented idols, is a true heartthrob and a complete girl crush. Seeing her as a female lead on-screen would be a dream come true for many fans. Her younger sister, Lee Ha Eum, is a rookie actress and model, adding to the family’s acting talent. Jihyo has been a trainee at JYP Entertainment since she was in third grade and has been in front of the camera for years. With her captivating beauty and experience, it’s clear she has the potential to shine in acting roles, and fans are eager to see her talent come to life on screen.

