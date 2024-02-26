ITZY members in tears as Lia makes first public appearance following hiatus to support her group’s Born To Be world tour concert

ITZY’s main vocalist Lia had been on a hiatus since September 2023, due to health concerns. She made her first public appearance in months, by attending her group’s concert in Seoul. The heartwarming moment was met with emotional responses from the remaining ITZY members and fans.

ITZY's Lia attends Born To Be world tour concert to support her group

On February 25, the second-day schedule of ITZY’s Born To Be world tour concert was held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. Lia, who had been on a break for months, made a surprising appearance by attending the concert. She was spotted enjoying the electrifying performance of the group. Lia seemed to be part of the crowd, dressed casually, supporting the group when few fans discovered her. Her snapshots instantly went viral on social media platforms.

Lia also greeted the crowd with a bright smile on her face. Upon spotting her, ITZY members became emotional and shared heartfelt messages for Lia. Amidst the tearjerking atmosphere, Fans and members celebrated Lia by chanting her name.

Overall, it was a very special moment for all the fans who attended the concert. Fans were happy to see their beloved Lia after months and their overwhelming emotions were caught on social media posts. MIDZYs (ITZY’s fandom) felt blessed and grateful to witness Lia at the concert. It also brought some speculation about their beloved member reuniting with the group soon. However, fans are still prioritizing Lia’s recovery and mental health above everything else.

ITZY's Lia on hiatus since September 2023 due to health concerns

Earlier in September 2023, ITZY’s agency JYP Entertainment announced Lia’s hiatus citing health concerns. It was revealed Lia had been diagnosed with anxiety and she would take a break from all group activities. She also decided to sit out ITZY’s Born To Be world tour concert and 2024 comeback, to focus on her health and recovery. Since then, Lia has remained out of the spotlight. However, her presence in the Seoul concert showcased her unbreakable bond with the ITZY members and her unwavering support for her group.

ITZY second-day concert of Born To Be world tour

On February 25, ITZY set the stage ablaze on the second day of their highly anticipated world tour schedule. They bewitched the audience with captivating performances of their hits and chart-toppers including LOCO, WANNABE, and Not Shy. Alongside, they also performed some popular b-side tracks such as Mr. Vampire, Psychic Lover, Kill Shot, Gas Me Up, and Dynamite.

Meanwhile, amidst the exhilarating moment, Lia garnered the most attention, and fans are looking forward to hearing good news about her health soon.

