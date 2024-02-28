ITZY’s Yuna goes viral for her breathtaking hourglass figure in a fitting dress

ITZY’s Yuna is known for her fashion choices and her spellbinding figure which she naturally flaunts with her wardrobe. Yuna is the main dancer, lead rapper, and maknae of the K-pop girl group ITZY. She is also the vocalist and visuals of the group. The group is currently in Paris to attend the Courrèges show on February 28.

ITZY’s Yuna goes viral for her hourglass figure in a fitting dress

ITZY’s Yuna is a K-pop idol who goes viral for not only her vocals and dance but for her beautiful streamlined figure which looks unreal. Yuna’s figure have never failed to make fans go mad over her and it so happens that it happened again. Yuna of ITZY visited Paris for the Courrèges FW24 show along with her group members, Yeji, Ryujin, and Chaeryeong on February 26.

Before the fashion show, the ITZY members had plenty of time to have fun and spend some quality time in the love capital of the world. The members were spotted enjoying themselves in Paris. They shopped and even interacted with some fans. The pictures of all ITZY members were loved by fans. One such photo of Yuna went viral as it perfectly showcased the K-pop idol's unreal hourglass figure.

Yuna of ITZY is wearing a black fitting dress, her fiery red hair is tied in a bun and her visuals are as always serving. She is slaying like a goddess with her spectacular figure as always.

ITZY’s recent activities

ITZY released their second studio album BORN TO BE on January 8. The album featured ten songs including solos from each member of the group. ITZY also released a charismatic music video for their lead single of the album titled UNTOUCHABLE.

ITZY has also commenced their second world tour BORN TO BE, with their first show in Seoul on February 24 and February 25, the next stop is Bangkok on March 16. The world tour is expected to end in August this year and the group has more than 10 cities in their lineup. The lineup is looking very promising and fans are excited to see the girls perform. One of the ITZY members, Lia is on hiatus and is not participating in the tour but she showed up in the first set in Seoul, so we hope that she will be soon coming back.

