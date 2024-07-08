ITZY’s Lia debuts new look in first appearance after long hiatus on MIDZY’s 5th-anniversary live

ITZY, the charismatic girl group, is currently on their second world tour and recently got together to celebrate the MIDZY’s (ITZY official fandom) 5th anniversary. All five group members, including Lia, reunited for a special live session to mark the day.

This marks Lia’s first appearance after her long hiatus, and the K-pop star was seen flaunting a whole new look.

Lia of ITZY makes first appearance after long hiatus, flaunts new look on MIDZY 5th anniversary live

On July 8, 2024, ITZY celebrated the 5th anniversary of their fandom MIDZY, and to commemorate the day, all members came live through their official YouTube channel. The highlight of the live was undoubtedly Lia, who finally made her first appearance since she went on hiatus on September 18, 2023.

Lia’s appearance on the live was a big surprise for the fans. Moreover, Lia debuted a brand new bob haircut in her first appearance, and fans were unsurprisingly over the moon to see the K-pop star back on screen. It was also celebratory for fans to see ITZY once again together as a full five-member group.

Fans had started expecting to see Lia when, in the announcement of MIDZY's 5th anniversary live, fans noticed her name and also noticed that five chairs were lined up ahead of the live. Fans were overflowed with happiness to see Lia back.

Advertisement

Since there has been no confirmation yet, fans have been wondering whether Lia will also be back for other ITZY activities as well.

In other news, Lia also made an appearance in February 2024 to support her group members during the ITZY Born To Be World Tour concert in Seoul.

Lia also released a solo song titled Blossom as part of ITZY's recent album BORN TO BE, which she co-wrote with her groupmate Sim Eun Ji.

Know more about ITZY

ITZY is a world-famous K-pop girl group that is known for its addictive songs and captivating vocals. ITZY is made up of five members, namely Lia, Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.

ITZY recently released their Japanese single album Algorhythm on May 15, 2024. They will be next seen on July 20 in Taiwan for the next stop of the Born To Be World Tour.

ALSO READ: ITZY’s all five members unveil personal Instagram accounts; see first pics