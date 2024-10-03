Stray Kids’ ATE holds steady at no 111 on Billboard 200; becomes their 3rd longest-charting album after 5-STAR, ROCKSTAR

Stray Kids, often referred to as the leader of 4th generation K-pop, continues to demonstrate why they are called so. Their latest mini-album, ATE, has been holding strong on Billboard 200 for 10 consecutive weeks now. With this, the group achieved their 3rd longest-charting album on the esteemed music chart.

On October 2, it was announced that Stray Kids’ ATE had landed at No. 111 on Billboard 200 for the week ending on October 5. With this, the EP effortlessly continues to maintain its stronghold on the chart for the 10th consecutive week now, becoming their 3rd largest-charting album. Previously, their 2023 albums 5-STAR and ROCKSTAR spent 16 and 14 weeks, respectively, on Billboard 200.

Back in July, following the highly anticipated release, the mini-album debuted atop Billboard 200, making the boy band the first group globally and the second artist overall to have five consecutive albums landing at No. 1 on the chart.

Congratulations, Stray Kids!

Meanwhile, aside from Billboard 200, Stray Kids’ ninth mini-album ATE is also showing its dominance on other charts. For the 10th consecutive week, it continues to soar high on the World Albums Chart, claiming the No. 3 spot.

In addition to this, the EP re-peaked at No. 8 on this week’s Top Albums Sales and Top Current Albums Sales charts. Meanwhile, the title track of this album, Chk Chk Boom, landed at No. 150 for its 10th week on the Global Excl. US chart. Overall, Stray Kids managed to remain at No. 41 on Billboard’s Artist 100, maintaining a stronghold for 73 weeks on the chart.

Released on June 19, ATE is the ninth Korean language mini album of the popular boy band Stray Kids. It features a total of eight smash-hit songs, including the title track Chk Chk Boom, its festival version, MOUNTAINS, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, Twilight, and Stray Kids. In particular, the title track along with its energetic music video became quite the hit on music charts, further solidifying the group’s status in the global music scene.

Following the release of their 9th EP, the K-pop ensemble embarked on a world tour dominATE.

