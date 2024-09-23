THE BOYZ planning to leave IST Entertainment after contract expiration in December? Agency says renewal talks underway

THE BOYZ, the popular K-pop boy group has been reported to be planning to leave IST Entertainment after their contract expires in December. IST Entertainment has revealed that renewal discussions are underway with the members.

On September 23, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that the K-pop boy group THE BOYZ might leave their current agency IST Entertainment. Their contract with the agency is set to expire in mid-December.

According to the report, THE BOYZ members have decided to not renew their contract with IST Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment’s subsidiary, and have begun exploring new agencies.

The boy group apparently has shifted focus to finding a new agency that aligns with their musical goals and offers transparent management. According to rumors, the boy group is in the final stages of discussions with an agency. The members are set on continuing activities together as a group.

In response to the above mentioned reports, IST Entertainment came forward and in a statement to the South Korean media outlet Xports News, said that the exclusive contract with THE BOYZ “has not expired yet.” They added that they plan to “continue discussions” regarding contract renewal with the members.

It should be noted that according to the Korean Entertainment Management Association’s regulations artists are allowed to begin discussions with new agencies, three months before their present contracts expire. With this in mind, THE BOYZ are now legally allowed to engage in discussions with new agencies.

Advertisement

Regardless of this, it is still unclear whether the boy group will be able to keep its name THE BOYZ, as the rights to their name are exclusively held by IST Entertainment. There is a possibility that THE BOYZ’s agency might sell the rights to their new agency if that happens, or could permit the use of the name. For now, nothing has been confirmed.

THE BOYZ is a popular boy group with 11 members namely Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric.

In other news, THE BOYZ is set to make a comeback in October. The boy group made their last comeback in March with PHANTASY Pt. 3 Love Letter alongside the lead track Nectar.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Felix promises to protect ‘children’s pure happiness’ as new UNICEF Korea goodwill ambassador