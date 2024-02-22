IU's mini-album The Winning soars iTunes charts across the globe in 15 regions

IU has made a significant impact on the international iTunes charts with her latest mini-album, The Winning. Released on February 20, 2024, this marks her return to the music scene since her last release in December 2021. Featuring singles such as Love Wins All, Holssi, and Shopper, IU delves into themes of age and growth, captivating listeners with her distinctive style and emotive vocals.

IU tops iTunes globally with The Winning

On February 20 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST, IU finally made her much-anticipated comeback with her latest mini-album, The Winning, showcasing the double title tracks Holssi and Shopper. Upon its release, the mini-album quickly ascended to the summit of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide, signaling IU's continued international appeal and success.

By the morning of February 21 KST, The Winning had already achieved the remarkable feat of reaching No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 15 different regions, including Brazil, Denmark, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Mongolia, and more. Additionally, IU dominated the No. 1 position on domestic real-time music charts, including Melon (both the Top 100 and Hot 100), Genie, and Bugs, with songs from The Winning. This widespread success underscores IU's enduring popularity and widespread acclaim both domestically and internationally.

More about IU’s The Winning

IU's long-awaited sixth mini-album, The Winning, has finally been unveiled, igniting excitement among fans. Adding to the anticipation, IU is set to release the music video for Shh.., a collaboration featuring Hyein from NewJeans and Cho Won Sun of Roller Coaster, on February 23rd. What sets this release apart is the special appearance of actress Tang Wei from Decision to Leave in the Shh.. music video.

This mini-album comes as a follow-up to IU's successful 2021 release, Pieces, representing her highly anticipated solo comeback. The Winning notably includes her pre-release single Love wins all, featuring BTS' V in a cinematic music video directed by Concrete Utopia director Uhm Tae Hwa. The collaboration between BTS' V and IU unfolds in a dystopian sci-fi music video, delving into themes of love, discrimination, and freedom through symbolic imagery. This visually striking production swiftly ascended to the top of music charts worldwide, capturing instant acclaim and becoming a smash hit.

As IU gears up for her H.E.R. world tour, commencing in March, The Winning serves as a fitting prelude to her global journey across Asia, Europe, and the US, with performances scheduled until August 2024.

