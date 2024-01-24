IU, BTS' V craft bittersweet fairytale in dystopian world with poetically cinematic Love wins all MV; watch

IU has made an emotional comeback with a heartfelt new music video featuring BTS' V. The much-anticipated music video for her latest single, Love wins all, was unveiled at midnight KST on January 24. In this emotionally charged music video, IU and V lead viewers through a rollercoaster journey, narrating the tale of two individuals who find solace in each other but ultimately face a tragic conclusion by the end of the story.

Love wins all by IU feat. BTS’ V

Directed by Um Tae Hwa, known for his work on Concrete Utopia, the music video for Love wins all narrates a poignant story of a couple navigating a post-apocalyptic future. In this five-minute visual masterpiece, IU and BTS' V display their captivating onscreen chemistry, indulging in small dates, holding a wedding, partaking in a photoshoot, and joining a singing event. However, the narrative takes a heartbreaking turn as the story unfolds, with the symbolic white cubes seemingly marking the conclusion of their love, transforming it into a tragic tale.

In their journey through dangerous paths in the jungle, both IU and V, adorned with scars and dressed in worn-out attire, sought refuge from the daunting white cubes. Amidst the chaos, IU gestured for V to follow her. Seeking shelter in an abandoned building, the duo stumbled upon discarded garments. Amidst these remnants, V discovered a camera, unveiling a surreal reality where they could witness each other in an unscathed state before the cubes unleashed destruction upon humanity.

Advertisement

Seated at a table, the two engaged in moments of joy, sharing meals, laughter, and wine with others dressed in somber black attire. The plot takes them to a room where they wear shabbily dressed wedding attire. Seated before the camera, IU and V immortalized moments in wedding attire, engaging in playful interactions. As IU sang, the couple shared an intimate embrace. However, the idyllic scene took a sudden turn with the reappearance of the ominous cubes, prompting the couple to flee.

In their desperate attempt to escape, they stumbled upon the cubes disintegrating and dispersing across the city skyline. Amidst the chaos, IU seized a weapon to confront the cubes, with V joining in the attack, but their efforts proved futile. In a heartbreaking turn, both IU and V succumbed to the cubes, leaving only their clothes behind, forming a somber pile with others.

Fans took to social media after watching the Love wins all music video, expressing heartbreak over the tragic ending for the couple. Many wished for a happier outcome and proposed ideas for V and the My Mister actress to collaborate in Korean dramas or movies due to their magnetic onscreen chemistry. Social media discussions included theories about extraterrestrial involvement and symbolic interpretations of the cubes consuming the couple.

Watch the visually stunning MV Love wins all here-

More about Love wins all

Directed by Um Tae Hwa and complemented by IU's emotive vocals, the Love wins all music video stands out for the exceptional performances of both IU and V. Their compelling acting has propelled the video to the top, adding cinematic value to a story told within a concise 5-minute duration, resonating strongly with fans. IU had teased that this music video would diverge from her typical works, and she indeed delivered on that promise. The visuals, both in terms of the narrative and IU and V themselves, contribute to making the music video a completely successful package.

The music video recently underwent a name change from Love wins to Love wins All amidst recent queer-baiting allegations. Despite the controversy, the new name aptly aligns with the thematic essence of the music video.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IU, BTS' V navigate post-apocalyptic world in visually striking teaser for Love wins all; Watch