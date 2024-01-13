Lee Seung Gi turns 31: Vagabond to Mouse and more; explore top 6 roles by Korea’s triple threat star

Born on January 13, 1987, Lee Seung Gi is a versatile South Korean figure, excelling as a singer, actor, host, lyricist, and entertainer. Recognized as one of the highest-paid celebrities in South Korea, he has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including a Golden Disc Award for his musical contributions and a Baeksang Arts Award for his acting talent. Lee Seung Gi has consistently made appearances in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list since 2010, securing the sixth position in the 2022 rankings. His accomplishments across singing, acting, and hosting have earned him the title of a "Triple Threat" entertainer, firmly establishing him as a prominent Hallyu star.

On the occasion of Lee Seung Gi turning 31, let's take a look at the top roles played by the actor.

A Korean Odyssey

If you're a fan of mythology and fantasy, don't miss out on A Korean Odyssey. Son Oh Gong (played by Lee Seung Gi) is a supernatural being exiled to Earth with his powers sealed, all due to his prideful nature. His ultimate goal is invincibility, but his purpose takes a turn when he encounters Jin Seon Mi (played by Oh Yeon Seo), a real estate CEO with the ability to see the otherworldly. As they grow closer, they face challenges together.

Watching the series is a bittersweet experience, as each scene evokes heartfelt emotions, yet leaves you craving for more. The drama, a reinterpretation of the 16th-century Chinese classic Journey to the West by Wu Cheng'en, received praise from both critics and viewers. Notably, this project marked Lee Seung Gi's return to the screen after his enlistment.

Advertisement

Vagabond

For those who love watching action, the action thriller Vagabond deserves a spot on your watch list. Struggling stuntman Cha Dal Geon (played by Lee Seung Gi) grapples with loss and grief when his beloved nephew dies in a tragic air crash. Discontent with the lack of answers and swift action from authorities, he takes matters into his own hands, launching an independent investigation into the disaster. This decision places him in the crosshairs of numerous dangers, with South Korean National Intelligence agent Go Haeri (played by Bae Suzy) as his only ally. Together, they uncover a web of political corruption.

Vagabond marks Lee Seung Gi's second project with Bae Suzy. Despite a challenging and suspenseful end, the show garnered positive reviews from both critics and viewers alike.

Mouse

Regarded as one of the standout suspense Korean dramas of 2021, Mouse captivated fans with its series of unexpected twists and turns. The storyline follows Detective Go Moo Chi (played by Lee Hee Joon), who carries childhood trauma from witnessing a horrific incident. Together with his rookie partner Jeong Ba Reum (played by Lee Seung Gi), they aim to apprehend a psychopathic serial killer. Along the way, unsettling truths come to light, including genetic predispositions to psychopathy.

The show's suspenseful narrative kept viewers on the edge of their seats, earning Lee Seung Gi considerable acclaim. His performance was acknowledged with the Grand Award for Best Actor in the TV category at the 6th Asia Artist Awards.

Gu Family Book

In another collaboration between Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy, this fantasy romance drama captures the viewer's attention with its intriguing premise. The story revolves around Seung Gi's character, Choi Kang Chi, who is a unique blend of human and mythical creature. Choi Kang Chi and Yeo Wool (Bae Suzy) hail from two different worlds, and the drama unfolds the numerous obstacles they must overcome to unite. Gu Family Book features a fairytale-like plot that fulfills the romantic soul within. The concluding moments are crafted perfectly, tying up all loose ends, and the characters are genuinely endearing.

Advertisement

The Law Cafe

For enthusiasts of heartwarming romance Korean dramas, The Law Cafe is a must-watch. Lee Seung Gi reunites with his A Korean Odyssey co-star Lee Se Young in this romantic drama. The storyline revolves around Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi) and Kim Yoo Ri (Lee Se Young), who have been friends since high school. When Yoo Ri, after leaving her law firm, goes to meet the landlord of a building for a cafe she plans to open, she discovers that the landlord is none other than her old friend Jung Ho.

As she establishes her Law Cafe in the same building, their frequent encounters lead to a growing friendship that soon blossoms into love.

My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho

If you're seeking a break from typical couples in Korean dramas, delve into the fantasy genre with My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho. The series follows college student Cha Dae Woong (played by Lee Seung Gi), aspiring to become an action star. His life takes a fascinating turn when he accidentally releases a nine-tailed fox or Gumiho (played by Shin Min Ah), previously sealed inside a painting. Contrary to the legend describing this creature as vengeful and dangerous, she reveals herself as a sweet, playful being with dreams of love.

For those unfamiliar, a Gumiho is a mythical creature known for its shape-shifting abilities, often taking the form of a beautiful woman to seduce unsuspecting men.

Considered a classic, many credit this drama as the one that turned them into K-drama fans. The refreshing plot and the captivating chemistry of the lead couple make it highly appealing. Unsurprisingly, the show achieved commercial success, and Lee Seung Gi earned his second Excellence In Acting title at the 2010 SBS Drama Awards for his performance.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi and My Dearest actor Lee Da In announce pregnancy; To welcome first child in February 2024