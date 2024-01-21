IU is both happy and distressed in stills for pre-release single Love Wins All featuring BTS' V
IU's track Love wins all will be releasing soon and would be featuring BTS' V. Here is a look at the new stills revealed and other details.
IU's Love wins all featuring BTS' V is all set to release on January 24. The vocalist will be making a comeback very soon. This will be her first release since 2021 when she dropped Lilac. Fans anticipate her upcoming album and the pre-release track which will feature BTS' V. Here are the details of her much-awaited release.
IU's Love wins all featuring BTS' V; new stills
On January 21, stills from IU's upcoming music video for her pre-release track featuring BTS' V, Love wins all, was released. The pictures showed IU with two very different moods. In one of the images, she looks very happy as she eats a macaroon and looks at someone lovingly. In another, she is visibly shocked and distressed to see something in front of her and her face looks haggard with injuries.
The Strawberry Moon singer has been preparing for a comeback with her new album. Since V had to enlist for his mandatory military service, IU was quick to film for the video. On December 5, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment also confirmed that they had finished filming the video.
More on IU
IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. IU has previously worked with BTS' SUGA on her track Eight and for his track People Pt. 2. She is also a well-known actor. The artist has starred in various hit dramas like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers and many more. She recently took the lead in the movie Dream alongside Park Seo Joon.
IU's last release was her album Lilac in 2021. In 2022, she held her concert The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun.
She is currently filming for the drama series Thank You for Your Hard Work which will also star Park Bo Gum.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: IU drops visually stunning track sampler for Love Wins All single featuring BTS’ V
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more