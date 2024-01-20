IU drops visually stunning track sampler for Love Wins All single featuring BTS’ V
IU has released a track sampler for her upcoming single Love Wins All. The music video is set to feature BTS’ V as well. Watch the track sampler below!
-
IU released track sampler for Love Wins All
-
The upcoming MV featuring BTS' V will release on January 24
IU has released a track sampler for Love Wins All offering a sneak peek into the upcoming single's music. IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, previously announced a modification to the title of IU's forthcoming single. Originally named Love Wins, it will now be titled Love Wins All in response to the criticism received.
IU’s Love Wins All track sampler
The teaser video provides a more detailed glimpse into IU's concept for the upcoming single Love Wins All.
The track sampler for Love Wins All offered a visually captivating and aesthetically pleasing experience, presenting a series of images. From a chandelier to cameras in various settings, including the restaurant featured in the poster with BTS' V, now covered in spiderwebs, these visuals provide a sneak peek into the theme of the music video.
The track sampler not only showcased a series of impressive visuals but also featured a melodious track with violins, infusing a royal ambiance. The overall presentation exuded an indie vibe, offering IU's fans an insightful preview into the promising concept of her upcoming single—promising both a visual and musical treat.
Watch the track sampler below
More about Love Wins All
After unveiling the teaser poster with the initial title Love Wins, IU decided to rename the song Love Wins All following mixed reactions from fans. While some praised the poster, the LGBTQ+ community, in particular, expressed disappointment over the original title, prompting this change.
Despite the original title's intention of conveying love triumphing over all, it faced criticism among fans. The association of Love Wins with pride parades for sexual minorities led to concerns that the title diluted its intended meaning. This sparked backlash from a segment of the LGBTQ+ community. However, there were supportive fans who argued that the title symbolizes a universal concept of love, deeming the controversy unnecessary.
To prevent confusion and address concerns, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, officially renamed the song to Love Wins All. In an official statement, the company expressed its decision as a gesture of respect and support for everyone's unique expressions of love. They acknowledged the concerns raised about the potential blurring of precious messages due to the original title.
EDAM Entertainment confirmed that IU will proceed with promotional activities for the upcoming single under its revised title, Love Wins All. IU's pre-release single Love Wins All is all set to premiere on January 24 KST
